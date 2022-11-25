5 Reasons to Avoid the GoPuff Delivery App

If you're unfamiliar with GoPuff, it's a food delivery app that promises to deliver your favorite snacks, drinks, and other essentials in as little as 30 minutes. I'm a subscriber, and the app is excellent for last-minute deliveries, but it's not for everyone.

Here are five reasons to avoid the GoPuff delivery app.

1. Short descriptions

GoPuff is minimalist. Product descriptions are short one-liners that could fit inside a dewdrop. Shoppers who want detailed descriptions of what they're buying will find GoPuff frustrating.

Sometimes GoPuff doesn't provide photos of ingredients that go into food products. That's a problem. I want to know everything from sodium to sugar content in my salad dressing. I enjoy the app's simplicity, but sometimes, it backfires.

2. Spoiled produce

GoPuff is great for non-perishables, but things get dicey when fresh produce comes into play. The one time I ordered avocados from GoPuff, they arrived overripe and unpleasantly squishy. A huge bummer, considering how quickly GoPuff delivers last-minute essentials (and what is essential if not avocado toast?).

I'm not the only one who thinks the delivery service lacks consistency. GoPuff scores a low 2.2 out of five on Trustpilot, which measures customer satisfaction. Reasons for low ratings include missing items and out-of-date food.

3. Auto-renewals

Auto-renewals are an irritating fact of life. GoPuff is no exception, but what makes it worse is it explicitly states on sign-up that it won't remind you of your upcoming renewal. I've had a few services send automated renewal reminders -- why can't GoPuff do the same?

I use a budgeting app to keep track of my subscriptions. The best budgeting apps can keep your expenses from slipping your mind.

4. Price hikes

Recently, GoPuff bumped its monthly subscription cost from $5.95 to $7.99. I've canceled my subscription's auto-renewal because I don't want to be up-charged -- and really, the app is best for new users and the occasional emergency snack run.

I may re-subscribe this holiday season. I feel my upcoming Thanksgiving celebrations may require some last-minute shopping, and the $7.99 subscription is worth it if you order more than twice a month (it's also worth it if you order alcohol more than once a month).

5. Limited selection

GoPuff offers a limited selection of items. Most brands you find at grocery stores won't appear on the browse tab. For example, only nine types of bread are available for delivery, but on competitors like Instacart or Amazon, you'll find dozens.

Frequently, items on GoPuff sell out. I attempted to place an order on GoPuff the day after browsing the app, only for the item in question (a bottle of Celsius energy drink) to be out of stock. It happens frequently enough that I don't count on my favorite items being available for long.

Despite its warts, GoPuff does deliver on its main promise: delivering fast, cheap, and at most hours of the day (depending on where you live). It has great new-user bonuses and offers a free two-week trial to subscribers. You may want to consider giving it a go for the following reasons:

Signup bonuses

Free loyalty program

No fees

Some folks with Chase cards get $10 monthly credits to buy whatever they want on GoPuff. You should check this out if you have a Chase credit card.

If you're on the fence, ask yourself whether you need last-minute delivery. It may come in handy this holiday season.

