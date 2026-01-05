5 Reasons Salesforce Could Be One of 2026’s Best Trades

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) is a top trade for 2026 because its position in the AI ecosystem drives accelerating growth, value is present, capital returns are healthy, and accumulation is underway.

The takeaway for investors and traders is that this stock, which struggled in 2025, is set up for a robust rebound that could add 50% to its price over the next few quarters.

Left for dead due to concerns that the software-as-a-service (SaaS) industry was dying, soon to be overtaken by agentic AI, Salesforce stock is a blue-chip tech phoenix ready to be reborn.

1. Agentic AI Industry to Grow by Quadruple Digits

Agentic AI is on the rise, and Salesforce is well-positioned to benefit. Its enterprise AI strategy is to enable autonomous enterprises that operate behind the scenes, underpinning business activity, and can interact with and collaborate with humans. The services, which increase efficiency, reduce costs, and improve client outcomes, resonate with businesses, as seen in the contract wins and penetration gains reported in 2025.

Regarding market size, valuation, and growth, the agentic AI industry is estimated to be worth between $5 billion and $10 billion in 2025. It is expected to grow at a solid, high double-digit compounded annual growth rate over the next five to ten years. Some estimates project annual growth rates of up to 40% through the middle of the next decade, with the total value reaching nearly $200 billion by 2034. That's worth approximately a 2000% increase in industry growth within ten years. In this scenario, Salesforce’s 2026 guidance and the long-term forecasts issued by analysts are far too low.

2. Salesforce Is Growing, Presents Value, and Forecasts Are Too Low

All else aside, Salesforce’s 2025 stock price weakness opened a value opportunity for investors. The stock trades at 22x current-year earnings at the start of 2026, in line with the S&P 500, and analysts forecast it to grow at a steady 9% to 10% pace over the next 10 years. The forecast puts the stock at a price-to-earnings ratio of 13x by 2030, suggesting its price could rise by approximately 50% in that time. However, the company is forecasting stronger growth and will likely outperform its guidance. In this scenario, the forward valuations are even lower than reported, increasing the upside potential for this market.

3. Salesforce’s Capital Return Is Reliable and Expected to Increase

Among Salesforce’s attractions are its blue-chip quality capital returns. The dividend is still a token, yielding approximately 0.65% in early January, but it has a few things going for it. On the one hand, Salesforce’s dividend payment is sustainable at under 15% of its earnings, it was increased by 5% in 2025, and it helps increase total stock ownership. On the other hand, Salesforce’s dividends complement its share buybacks. They reduced the count by 1.3% in the first three quarters of fiscal 2026 and are expected to be sustained at an aggressive pace in the upcoming year. The balance sheet is strong, featuring low leverage with total liabilities significantly below 1x shareholder equity.

4. Institutions Accumulate, Analysts Signal a Bottom for CRM Stock

The institutional and analyst data reflect a market at its bottom and one that is accumulating stock.

The institutions own more than 80% of the stock and bought on balance every quarter in 2025, running a balance of more than $1.50 bought for each $1 sold.

Meanwhile, analysts, who had been reducing targets earlier in the year, reverted to bullish activity in Q4 and confirmed the bottom was in place.

The data tracked by MarketBeat reveal increased coverage at year-end 2025, a steady Moderate Buy rating, and an end to the price-target downdraft, with consensus forecasting a 25% upside by the end of 2026.

5. Salesforce Stock Price Is in Reversal

The 2025 stock price action wasn’t stellar, but it did hammer out a bottom for this market. The bottom is near $225 and was confirmed following the FQ3 2026 with a large green candle. The movement cleared critical resistance points, which have now become support, setting CRM stock up to continue moving higher in early 2026.

There is a risk that gains will be capped near $270, but it seems unlikely given the current trends. The more likely scenario is a retest of resistance near $290 early in the year, followed by a move to one-year highs before the end of the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.