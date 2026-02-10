5 Reasons Florida Really Is the Best State to Retire In

Key Points

Ask most people what state comes to mind when they think of the best places to retire, and Florida is almost always at the top of the list. It turns out, there are a lot of good reasons for this.

Florida took the top spot in The Motley Fool's Best States to Retire In for 2026 list, which ranked states based on the criteria retirees say actually matter to them. Here are five of the biggest advantages of retiring in the Sunshine State.

1. Warm weather

One of the main reasons Florida is so popular is its mild winters compared to the rest of the country. This enables retirees to spend more time outdoors during the winter months.

2. Favorable tax rules

Florida doesn't have a state income tax, and it doesn't tax Social Security benefits. This enables seniors to hold onto more of their hard-earned cash than they might in other states. The state also doesn't have an inheritance or estate tax, which makes things a bit easier for the heirs of Florida residents.

3. Large retirement communities

Because Florida has long been a popular retirement destination, it's not surprising that there are already large retirement communities there. This makes it easier for retirees to find others to socialize with.

4. Low crime

Florida had the fourth-lowest crime rank in our survey. This obviously depends somewhat on where you live within the state. But it's nice to know that most areas are relatively safe.

5. Great amenities

Florida's long coastline means beautiful beaches are never far away. There are also a number of golf courses, nature trails, and cultural activities going on all the time. No matter what you're into, you're sure to find something to enjoy in the Sunshine State.

There are other great retirement states to consider, too

That said, all states have their drawbacks. Hurricanes are a major concern for Floridians, especially those living near the coast. Some areas can also be crowded and expensive, though this is true of any metropolitan area.

If Florida doesn't seem like the right fit for you, you might prefer to retire in one of the other states that made The Motley Fool's list of best retirement destinations, including:

California

Texas

Michigan

Wisconsin

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Minnesota

Washington

Georgia

Whichever destination you choose, it's worth doing a test run before you decide to move there. Rent a place and stay for a few weeks to make sure you like it. Ideally, you should do this a few times in different seasons to make sure you can live with the extremes of the climate.

You may also want to talk to an accountant in the state you're planning to retire in to get an idea of how the move might affect your tax liability. This is especially important if you're moving to a state that has taxes, like Social Security benefit taxes, that your current state doesn't have.

