5 Reasons to Buy Google Parent Alphabet Stock on the Dip

Key Points

Alphabet plans to ramp up AI spending in 2026.

However, the company's AI investments are already delivering returns.

The Google parent also has multiple growth drivers.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet ›

Picky, picky. That's my take on investors selling Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) stock after the company reported stellar fourth-quarter results on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.

The good news about the Google parent's surging revenue and profits was overshadowed by its higher projected spending on artificial intelligence (AI). Alphabet's share price fell moderately on Thursday amid concerns about higher capital expenditures.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Is the selling warranted? I don't think so. Here are five reasons to buy this AI stock on the dip.

1. AI investments are already delivering returns

Anyone wondering whether Alphabet's AI investments are paying off need only look at the company's Q4 numbers. CFO Anat Ashkenazi stated in theearnings call "The investments we have been making in AI are already translating into strong performance across the business as you've seen in our financial results." Yes, they are.

While Alphabet plans to spend even more on AI this year ($175 billion to $185 billion), I expect the additional investment will also deliver solid returns. It's essential to keep in mind where the money is going, including supporting cutting-edge research by Google DeepMind, improving the user experience to boost advertisers' return on investment, and meeting soaring demand for cloud services. It would be a mistake if management weren't investing more in these areas.

2. Google Cloud is booming

Speaking of soaring demand for cloud services, Alphabet's Google Cloud business is booming. Revenue for the unit skyrocketed by 48% year over year in the fourth quarter to $17.7 billion. Google Cloud ended 2025 with an annual revenue run rate of $70 billion.

Is Google Cloud's growth in jeopardy of slowing anytime soon? I don't think so. Alphabet reported a cloud backlog of $240 billion at the end of the year, more than double the level from the end of 2024 and up 55% from the end of the third quarter of 2025.

The business is also more profitable than ever. Google Cloud's operating margin jumped from 17.5% in 2024 Q4 to 30.1% in the recent quarter.

3. Google Search growth is poised to accelerate

Some doomsayers proclaimed that generative AI would be an existential threat to Google Search after OpenAI launched ChatGPT in late 2022. Those predictions have fallen flat on their face, to put it mildly.

Google Search's revenue increased 16.7% year over year in Q4 to $63.1 billion. Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said in the quarterly update this week that Google Search usage in Q4 was higher than ever. I suspect that Google Search's growth is even poised to accelerate as, in Pichai's words, "AI continues to drive an expansionary moment."

4. Alphabet's financials are outstanding

It takes money to make money. And Alphabet has a lot of money. The company ended 2025 with a cash position of $126.8 billion. Its annual revenue topped $400 billion for the first time last year.

Increasing AI capital expenditures won't cramp Alphabet's style, either. The tech giant generated $24.6 billion of free cash flow in the fourth quarter alone. Alphabet can afford additional AI-related spending.

5. Two growth opportunities ahead

Google Cloud and Google Search remain the most important growth drivers for Alphabet. However, I think investors should keep an eye on two other growth opportunities.

First, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is using Google's Gemini to develop its next-generation foundation AI models. Its next version of the Siri AI assistant will integrate with Gemini. Neither Apple nor Alphabet have revealed the financial terms of their collaboration. However, I expect the partnership with Apple will significantly boost Alphabet's revenue going forward.

Second, Alphabet owns several businesses known as its "Other Bets." Self-driving car technology company Waymo is the most promising member of the group right now. The robotaxi market has tremendous potential -- and Waymo is the leader in this market.

Should you buy stock in Alphabet right now?

Before you buy stock in Alphabet, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Alphabet wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $432,297!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,067,820!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 894% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 6, 2026.

Keith Speights has positions in Alphabet and Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.