5 Quotes From SoFi's CEO Investors Need to Hear

SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) has fallen more than 40% so far in 2026, but the business posted record results in the first quarter. CEO Anthony Noto has been very vocal about some of the fintech's opportunities, and here are five quotes in particular investors need to hear.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of June 3, 2026. The video was published on June 4, 2026.

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Should you buy stock in SoFi Technologies right now?

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Matt Frankel, CFP has positions in SoFi Technologies. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.