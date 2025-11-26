5 Questionable Money Hacks Rachel Cruze Swears By

Whether you’re scrolling social media apps, browsing financial websites or watching YouTube videos, you’ll likely come across money hacks that people claim can help you save money or manage your finances more easily. But knowing which ones are legit isn’t always easy.

Money expert Rachel Cruze is known for sharing money hacks she has found useful over the years, including some she wasn’t completely on board with at first. In a recent YouTube video, she discussed these five “questionable” money hacks she now swears by.

Using Apple Pay

While she originally avoided Apple Pay due to privacy concerns, Cruze later found herself enjoying using the popular and convenient payment method. She has especially found it useful when she didn’t have her purse.

But you should use Apple Pay wisely, as it comes with the same risk of overspending that credit cards do. While using Apple Pay to pay for groceries, prescriptions or other necessities makes sense, avoid being tempted into unnecessary purchases due to the convenience. You should also closely monitor your Apple Pay charges and budget.

Ordering Excessively From Amazon

Cruze discussed how it was initially strange when people bought everyday household items, like toilet paper and tissues, on Amazon rather than at a local store. However, she is now a big fan of ordering on Amazon and taking advantage of Subscribe and Save, which often comes with discounts on recurring deliveries.

Since Amazon can also become a money trap, be selective about what you order. It’s wise to sit on unplanned purchases for a while and check for cheaper prices on other sites, which Amazon unfortunately won’t match. Plus, look for any coupons that appear on product pages.

Always Having a Monthly Budget

A recent YouGov study found that 75% of Americans were increasingly financially cautious, and budgeting was a popular money move. Cruze once questioned the need for budgeting when her family had less money coming in, and she acknowledged that high earners might feel the same.

Being big on the practice these days, Cruze explained, “Regardless of where you are in the income spectrum, budgeting is so important.”

Allocating your income to your expenses helps you control your spending and find areas where you can improve. For example, you might realize that you’re spending too much on subscriptions and takeout meals and not saving enough for your emergency fund or retirement. Cruze suggested using the EveryDollar app to make your budget and track your money.

Threatening To Cancel Subscriptions

Whether it’s your cable bill, cell phone service or streaming subscription, price hikes are common and a pain for your budget.

Despite originally being reluctant to spend time speaking to customer service rather than just paying the higher rate, Cruze has become more open to threatening to cancel services to save money. She discussed how her husband successfully negotiated with Comcast and got a discount.

If you try this strategy, you may need to speak to a manager after the initial customer service representative and being persistent yet polite helps. In another YouTube video, Ramsey personality George Kamel provided a script and tips for negotiating with providers.

Buying Generic Items

“If you start doing this, you’re not only going to save money, but most of the time, you cannot tell the difference,” Cruze said.

She discussed buying the Aldi version of Golden Grahams for her kids, who ultimately liked the budget-friendly generic more than the name brand. While Aldi charges $2.49 for a 12-ounce box of Honey Grahams, a similar box of Golden Grahams has a regular price of $3.79 at Target, around a 52% difference.

While you might not like the taste of some generic foods, it’s worth experimenting with different options to potentially stretch your budget. You could also focus on buying generic non-food items, like paper towels, cleaning products and personal care essentials.

Editor’s note: Prices are accurate as of Nov. 24, 2025. Prices and availability may vary by location.

