5 Purchases That Will Help the Middle Class Build Wealth

If you’re earning a middle class paycheck and actively trying to increase your wealth, you might find yourself stumped as to how to go about it.

Learn More: I’m a Financial Advisor: 10 Most Awesome Things You Can Do for Your Finances in 2025

Try This: 5 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

While you may not grow your riches overnight, there are certain money moves you can make to help you reach your goals. Below are some of the top purchases that will help you build wealth if you’re part of the middle class.

Financial Literacy Courses and Coaching

According to James Francis, CEO of Paradigm Asset Management, one of the most valuable purchases middle-class families can make is financial education — whether through books, online courses or working with a financial coach.

Understanding how to budget, invest and leverage tax advantages can create long-term financial security.

“Even a $200 investment in the right course can provide lifelong returns by teaching strategies to avoid debt, maximize retirement accounts and generate passive income,” Francis explained.

Find Out: Here’s the Minimum Salary Required To Be Considered Upper-Middle Class in 2025

Fractional Real Estate Investments

“Owning real estate has always been a key path to wealth, but for many, the cost of homeownership is too high,” said Francis. “Now, middle-class investors can buy into real estate through fractional ownership platforms like Fundrise or Roofstock, which allow them to invest in rental properties with as little as $100.”

He said this offers access to property appreciation and passive income without the barriers of traditional real estate investing.

Direct Indexing for Personalized Investing

Instead of just going with mutual funds that charge high fees, Francis said middle-class investors now have the option to buy direct indexing portfolios. This allows you to own a customized mix of stocks that follow an index, while also helping with tax savings and even aligning with your personal values.

“It’s a strategy that used to be only for the ultra-wealthy, but now platforms like Wealthfront and Vanguard Personalized Indexing are making it way more accessible,” he said.

Income-Boosting Certifications and Skill-Based Training

“One of the smartest investments isn’t just in stocks or real estate — it’s in yourself,” said Francis.

He noted middle-class professionals can seriously level up their earning power with high-value certifications like PMP, coding bootcamps or even AI and cybersecurity training. “These kinds of skills can lead to pretty big salary jumps — $10,000, sometimes even $50,000 more a year. And when you add that up over time, it can make a huge difference in building real wealth.”

Small Business or Side Hustle Startup Costs

“Getting the right tools, software or even just some basic inventory to kick off a side hustle can be a game-changer for building wealth,” Francis explained.

Whether it’s setting up a small online shop with Shopify, putting some money into a solid business course or just getting the right gear for a high-demand service, these kinds of small but smart purchases can open up extra income.

“And having that extra stream of cash can make a big difference instead of just depending on a paycheck,” Francis said. “These are just a few smart purchases that can help middle-class families start building wealth over time.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Purchases That Will Help the Middle Class Build Wealth

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.