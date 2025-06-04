5 Purchases Keeping the Middle Class From Getting Richer

When it comes to income class, many people find themselves somewhere in the middle — neither rich, nor poor, usually making ends meet while struggling to get ahead. Many economic factors come into play as to why this occurs, one of them being purchases that the middle class continue to buy, which only keeps them from ascending into a higher tax bracket.

Check Out: 10 Things the Middle Class Won’t Be Able To Afford in Less Than a Decade

Read Next: 6 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

Are you middle class? If so, consider which purchases are keeping you from getting richer.

New Cars

Specifically, consider the ones with high monthly payments.

“Unless you live in a city with excellent public transportation, you likely need a car. However, if the car you already have is in good working condition, keep driving it,” said Mark Henry, founder and CEO of Alloy Wealth Management.

Henry knows it can be tempting to go out and buy a nicer, newer car if you know you can cover the down payment, but cautioned that locking yourself into a car payment when your current car works fine is a waste of money you could be saving or investing.

Trending Now: 6 Things the Middle Class Should Sell To Build Their Savings

“If your car needs frequent maintenance and you end up dumping money regularly into repairs, it might be a wiser financial decision to upgrade,” Henry added, noting “that doesn’t mean you need a brand new dream car.

He highlighted a used car payment averages about $200 less than a new car payment, freeing up $200 you could use to pay off student loans or deposit into a 401(k) or IRA.

Unnecessary Fees and Recurring Costs

Monthly subscriptions to streaming services, gym memberships, delivery services and other conveniences often go unnoticed, according to Melissa Murphy Pavone, founder at Mindful Financial Partners. “Combined with lifestyle creep — incrementally upgrading living standards as income increases — they can drain financial resources.”

She noted that taking stock of subscriptions regularly is a great method of saving money. “Even if something costs just a few dollars a month, that adds up quickly when you are subscribed to 10 things you don’t really need or use,” Henry explained.

Henry pointed out some bank and credit card apps now have features that will track recurring charges for you, making it easy to keep track.

“If you find that you are struggling to stay on top of recurring charges, find an app that works for you (preferably a free one) and be sure to utilize this feature,” he said.

Impulse Buys

Large or tiny, useful or just for fun — impulse buys are an expense that adds up over time until it becomes a big, bad spending habit.

“If you spend $50 a month without thinking it through, that’s $600 a year,” Henry explained, pointing to such impulsive purchases as clothes, household items or a social media ad for a “must-have” item.

“Take at least 24 hours before swiping your card to decide if a purchase is worth it, and you’ll not only save money, but end up with more meaningful purchases and less clutter,” he added.

Low-Quality Goods

It may seem easier and more cost effective to buy off-brand clothes or household goods, but it often costs more in the long run, in Henry’s opinion. He went on to explain how the price might be lower, but the cost over time will be greater.

“For example, a $30 sweater you have to replace yearly (if not more) will cost $150 over 5 years, versus a $90 sweater of higher quality that will last a decade or more if you take care of it,” Henry said. “Look for deals on high-quality goods, buy them on sale, take good care of them and you’ll end up saving more money than if you had to work replacing cheap items into your budget every month.”

Using Credit Cards Unnecessarily

Credit cards are a great way to build credit and get rewards, as long as you use them wisely, according to Henry.

“A credit card is not a way to buy something you can’t afford — so don’t make big purchases on credit unless you know for sure you can pay them off by the due date,” Henry said.

“Credit cards often have high interest rates, so debt builds quickly,” he added. “High-interest debt is entirely avoidable, but it can be a huge financial blow and a roadblock to ever building wealth.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Purchases Keeping the Middle Class From Getting Richer

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.