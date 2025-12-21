5 ‘Poor People’ Habits From Reddit That Can Help You Save Hundreds

There’s a lot you can learn while browsing Reddit. While some of it involves things you definitely wish you could unsee, there’s also plenty of practical information that can help you improve aspects of your everyday life — including your finances. One of the most common discussion threads involves Redditors sharing habits they learned during hard times that still help them save money today.

Often referred to as “poor people habits” — though we prefer to think of them as frugal habits — these behaviors persist even during more flush and fortunate times. Some of these ideas are so effective that GOBankingRates explored Reddit to highlight some of the smartest frugal habits anyone can use to save hundreds of dollars.

1. Talking Yourself Out of Nonessential Purchases

Redditor DarthDregan won major kudos from fellow users with a response to the question, “What is a ‘poor people’ habit you’ll never stop doing, no matter how rich you get?” The comment earned more than 14,000 upvotes: “First step before any non-staple purchase is an argument from myself as to why it isn’t necessary.”

Arguing yourself out of purchases you don’t truly need is a powerful way to curb impulse spending and build long-term discipline. Even skipping a handful of unnecessary purchases each month can translate into meaningful savings over time. DarthDregan is far from alone in this approach. Another Redditor shared that she was proud of her son for dividing his college shopping list into wants and needs. “Bravo, son,” she wrote. Bravo, indeed.

2. Bringing Your Lunch Every Day

In another thread dedicated to frugal habits Redditors still swear by, user aliroam said they bring their own lunch to work every day — and don’t understand why their coworkers don’t do the same.

Other Redditors chimed in with agreement. One aptly named user, EarningsPal, said people’s penchant for getting takeout regularly was “delaying their retirement for immediate gratification.” Another commenter, Desperate-Office4006, shared the perspective of an executive earning $300,000 a year who still brings lunch and coffee to work every day.

“Yet there are plenty of folks whose salaries are a third of mine, or less, who go out to eat lunch every single day and also drink multiple Starbucks daily,” they wrote. “At 20 days per month, $15-a-day lunches and $10-a-day coffee add up to $500 per month. I just don’t understand why anyone in their right mind would do this. But that’s just my opinion, and I’m old, I guess!”

Even cutting those habits in half can free up thousands of dollars a year — money that can be redirected toward savings, debt repayment or investing.

3. Using the Same Phone Until You Can’t

When it comes to frugal life advice, Redditor regal19999 was comically blunt: “[I’m going to] use this phone until it literally doesn’t work.”

Constantly replacing perfectly good smartphones just to keep up with the Joneses and their latest, more expensive models can waste hundreds — sometimes even thousands — of dollars. Holding onto a phone for an extra year or two can significantly reduce upgrade costs, especially when paired with lower monthly plans. Many commenters agreed, with the rest of the thread devoted to lamenting smartphones of yore that were used until they finally gave up the ghost.

4. Looking for the Best Deal, Not Always the Cheapest Price

While it may seem like the lowest price is always the best option — especially when you’re on a tight budget — that isn’t necessarily the case. As Redditor waltzing123 pointed out, the best deal isn’t just about price; quality matters, too. Their advice: Look for the best quality for the price and always search for a coupon.

Think about it this way: If you buy something based on price alone, you may end up with a product that falls apart quickly or doesn’t hold up to regular use. As fellow Redditor LiteralPersson put it, “Buy it nice or buy it twice.”

To truly get your money’s worth and avoid repeatedly replacing the same item, it can make sense to spend a little more upfront.

5. Shopping at Thrift or Discount Stores

According to Redditor WestMichiganLady, shopping at thrift or discount stores isn’t just good for her wallet — it’s also better for the environment. Her comment prompted other Redditors to share stories about finding dishes and other household items at dollar stores for less.

Others celebrated the convenience of buying preassembled furniture at thrift stores, saving both time and effort — a benefit that can be just as valuable as the money saved. For many shoppers, buying secondhand can shave hundreds off annual household expenses without sacrificing quality.

The Bottom Line

While getting life and money advice from Reddit may seem unconventional, many Redditors offer genuinely smart suggestions for saving hundreds of dollars. These habits aren’t about deprivation — they’re about making intentional choices that reduce wasteful spending. Whether shaped by firsthand experiences with poverty or a commitment to hardcore frugality, these strategies can realistically help many households save hundreds of dollars over time.

