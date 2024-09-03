5 Podcasts That Financial Advisors Recommend To Help You Build Wealth

Beyond books, shows and articles, there are lots of podcasts aimed at increasing your financial literacy. You can find podcasts for just about any topic related to your personal finances.

According to Brandon Gregg, advisor and market president with BBK Wealth Management, podcasts are helpful in many ways for his clients and anyone looking for information related to their finances.

One thing Gregg really likes about podcasts is that they share information through the stories of real people. “This helps folks to tie what they are learning to their own financial situation,” Gregg said.

In addition, Gregg said listening to podcasts before meeting with a professional, such as a financial advisor or tax accountant, can boost your confidence when discussing areas of your finances.

“Although listeners may hire financial professionals for their tax, investment, estate and insurance needs, it is very helpful to have a basic understanding in these areas so you know what questions to ask and what your specific financial needs or goals are,” he said.

While Gregg said there are a ton of good financial podcasts available, he recommended a few for people who are trying to build wealth.

Life Kit: Money

One of Gregg’s favorite financial podcasts is “Life Kit: Money,” from NPR. He likes that it provides simple and straightforward basics of finance. Most episodes are under 30 minutes and focus on a range of topics such as debt help, investing education and big financial decisions.

“This one provides different topics of finance in smaller amounts of time, which makes it more convenient to listen to an episode when life is busy and time is hard to find,” Gregg said.

The Ramsey Show

When it comes to learning from real people, Gregg suggested “The Ramsey Show” podcast. This popular podcast from Dave Ramsey discusses personal finance topics through the stories of real people with real money issues.

BiggerPockets Money

This is a podcast that Gregg said he’s heard lots of good things about.

According to the show’s description, “Each week, financial experts Mindy and Scott interview unique and powerful thought leaders about how to earn more, keep more, spend smarter and grow wealth.”

Planet Money

“Planet Money” is another financial podcast from NPR. This one is aimed at taking any topic and making it relevant to the discussions about the economy.

Some recent episodes focused on vaping, graphite and grocery story mysteries. If you’re looking for a more playful approach to financial podcasts, this is one to check out.

Money For the Rest of Us

Gregg said this is another podcast he hears a great deal about in his work. It’s a personal finance and investing podcast. It aims to help you better understand how your money works and how to live without worrying about it.

If you’re into investing or interested in the topic, “Money For the Rest of Us” may be a podcast to check out. It’s a bit more intense and technical at times than some other financial podcasts.

