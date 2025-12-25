5 Places Where the Top 1% Love to Vacation for the Holidays

According to the Forbes Research 2025 Mass Affluent Survey, 59% of wealthy people with investable assets between $200,000 and $2 million considered travel a sign of success. Respondents reported that travel was their second-highest expense costing $1,228 a month.

To look into some of the destinations that they flock to for vacations, such as winter holidays, GOBankingRates consulted luxury travel experts who helped determine where wealthy travelers spend their winter holidays. These are the popular destinations the top one percent prefers for their winter holidays.

Turks & Caicos

“For travelers seeking sun and total privacy during the holidays, Turks & Caicos remains a top choice,” said Willie Fernandez, the chief sales and marketing officer at Rental Escapes.

For those looking to get away during the Christmas holidays, full private island rentals are often sought, allowing guests to take over an entire island with multiple villas, full staff, private beaches, yacht docks, and curated holiday programming.

Fernandez noted that guests traveling during the Christmas holidays can enjoy festive beachfront dinners, decorated living spaces, and holiday celebrations amid the warm Caribbean breeze.

When it comes to prices, wealthy guests pay a premium to travel during the Christmas holidays, spending anywhere from $100,000 to $250,000 for a one-week stay at a luxury villa or on a private island.

Paris, France

“Paris continues to reign supreme, with New Year’s at the legendary Hôtel de Crillon topping our list of bespoke holiday experiences,” remarked Richard Krieger, a travel expert and director at Sky Vacations.

Throughout the trip, the wealthy guests have curated private-access museum touring, exclusive shopping appointments, and a chartered luxury dinner cruise on the Seine.

The dinner cruise begins at $8,800 for 10 guests, but the wealthy travelers will splurge for a stay at the Suite Duc de Crillon in the Hôtel de Crillon, where the average cost is $11,800 per night. When it comes to activities, the wealthy will spend $600 for a New Year’s Eve dinner and wine pairing at Nonos by Paul Pairet.

Lisbon, Portugal

Krieger shared that the top 1% will spend their days during the winter holidays exploring the city’s festive charm, from the Lisbon Christmas Market to Wonderland Lisboa. Some will indulge in private port and wine tastings featuring rare vintages, priced at $750 per guest.

When it comes to accommodations, the ultra-wealthy choose the city’s most prestigious address, the Almada Negreiros Suite at the Four Seasons, where rooms start at $21,000 per night.

Athens, Greece

“Surprising to some but increasingly beloved by global elites, Athens has emerged as a captivating holiday destination with its mild December climate, radiant light, and vibrant cultural scene drawing sophisticated travelers in record numbers,” remarked Krieger.

He found that wealthy travelers who prefer a milder climate will gravitate towards this part of Europe for their winter escape.

When it comes to tourist attractions, Krieger noted that one experience rises above all, and it’s a private, before-hours visit to the Acropolis, which starts at around $6,500 for up to five guests. Wealthy travelers who pay for this option can spend two hours alone at this ancient site.

As for accommodations, the wealthy will stay at the iconic Hotel Grande Bretagne, where the Royal Suite costs $20,000 per night. Those who are looking to celebrate New Year’s Eve will spend $700 for dining at Tudor Hall.

Monaco & Monte Carlo

LaDell Carter, the lead luxury lifestyle travel designer and founder at Royal Expression Travels, pointed out that the top one percent will visit Monaco and Monte Carlo for a glamorous holiday experience because the region turns into a winter wonderland as of Dec. 5. She added, “Visitors stroll down red-carpeted streets, surrounded by twinkling lights, listen to the roar of engines of the boats docked in the harbor, and visit a sophisticated winter market designed for families.”

Wealthy travelers will arrive in Monaco via a 7-minute private helicopter flight from Nice Airport, which costs approximately $2,000. For activities, holiday dining usually takes place at the Buddha Bar, others sip hot chocolate in the lobby of the Fairmont, and some may relax with spa treatments at the Guerlain Spa at Hôtel Métropole Monte Carlo. The rich guests will book the Carré d’Or Suite at Hotel Métropole, where rooms start at around $8,500 per night.

Carter emphasized that the common thread among wealthy travelers is the depth of the experience, not the cost or status, but instead how thoughtfully it was crafted to meet their unique preferences.

“For our clients, the holidays are not about where others go; it’s about selecting environments that are deliberate, cinematic, and uniquely their own,” she explained.

The wealthy travelers spend a significant amount on unique winter holiday escapes, as they also face a premium due to holiday-related demand surges.

