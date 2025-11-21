5 Places To Score a Free Turkey This Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving traditions abound, with 88% of Americans planning to celebrate with a traditional dinner at home, according to research from NielsenIQ (NIQ). For many families, a turkey remains the centerpiece of the celebration.

With retail turkey prices up 25% year-over-year, according to data analysis from the Purdue University College of Agriculture, shoppers are looking for ways to save money on their annual feast.

Finding a free turkey can go a long way toward reducing holiday expenses. Here are a few places you can find one.

BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s is bringing back its free turkey promotion this Thanksgiving, according to a press release. Spend $150 in a single transaction between now and Nov. 10, 2025 and receive a coupon for a free fresh or frozen Butterball turkey worth up to $25.

The fine print: This promotion excludes organic turkeys. Turkey must be claimed between Nov. 15, 2025 and Nov. 26, 2025.

Giant Eagle

Grocery chain Giant Eagle, with 175 corporate and 54 independently owned supermarkets across Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana, is offering a free turkey if you had $350 in purchases up to Nov. 9, 2025. To claim your turkey, use your myPerks Loyalty Card before Nov. 30, 2025.

The fine print: Shoppers must sign up for myPerks or log in and make the purchase with a linked myPerks loyalty card.

ShopRite

Spend $400 at ShopRite using your Price Plus loyalty card between now and Thanksgiving Day to earn a free or discounted holiday item. Choices include fresh or frozen turkeys, smoked ham, plant-based “turk’y” roast, lasagna and more. If you shop regularly at ShopRite using your card, you’ve been working toward your free item since Oct. 26, 2025. Track your progress by logging into the website.

The fine print: Maryland ShopRite stores are not participating in this promotion.

Acme Markets

Use the Acme app to start earning a free turkey. Shoppers who spend $300 or more between Oct. 17, 2025 and Nov. 27, 2025, can claim a free Signature Select frozen turkey or turkey breast. Acme has 158 markets across the mid-Atlantic, with locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, Delaware, Maryland and Connecticut.

The fine print: Be sure to use the phone number linked to your Acme for U account to accumulate points and cash in your offer.

Local Food Pantry

Feeding America is a network of food banks across the U.S., which can also link those in need to local food pantries that distribute meals, free turkeys for Thanksgiving and sides. To get started, visit FeedingAmerica.org and select a food bank for your state or region. From there, you’ll find local food pantries, mobile pantries and other ways to get help.

Food pantry requests for fresh and frozen turkeys fill up quickly, so reach out now to file your request. You may need to show proof of financial need based on your income or proof of residency for everyone living in your household. You may need to live in the town where the pantry is located.

