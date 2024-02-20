This is a big week for earnings. Not only is AI-leader NVIDIA Corp. reporting, but many other companies, whose stock charts are also breaking out, are going to be reporting as well. These red-hot companies are a more extensive list than you might expect, including companies in home building, finance, travel and even the old economy.

It’s not all about NVIDIA although it’s chart is amazing. Tracey takes a look at 4 other companies that have also seen big gains over the last year, with several breaking out to new all-time highs. And none of these companies are even in AI. This 2024 rally has been broader than most have believed.

It’s not easy to beat every quarter, or nearly every quarter, over the course of multiple years. Yet several of these companies have done that. They are earnings all-stars.

Will these companies beat again and will the stocks surge to new highs?

5 Phenomenal Earnings Charts

1. NVIDIA Corp. ( NVDA )

NVIDIA has beat 4 quarters in a row. Shares are up 239% over the last year. But earnings are expected to rise 269.5% in fiscal 2024 and 64% in fiscal 2025.

NVIDIA trades with a forward P/E of just 36.

Is NVIDIA a bellwether stock now?

2. Builders FirstSource, Inc. ( BLDR )

Builders FirstSource has not missed on earnings in 5 years. That’s impressive given the COVID pandemic which hit 4 years ago. Earnings are expected to fall 26% in 2023 as building and home remodeling slowed. And analysts expect earnings to decline another 6% in 2024.

Shares of Builders FirstSource have surged 125% to new all-time highs over the last year. It’s still cheap. Builders FirstSource trades with a forward P/E of just 14.

Should Builders FirstSource be on your short list?

3. Intuit Inc. ( INTU )

Intuit has only missed one time in the last 5 years and it was in 2022. That’s an impressive track record. Shares of Intuit are up 62% over the last year.

Intuit isn’t a cheap stock. It trades with a forward P/E of 40.

Is Intuit priced for perfection?

4. Booking Holdings Inc. ( BKNG )

Booking has beat 12 quarters in a row with its last miss in 2020, when the COVID pandemic began. Booking’s earnings are expected to rise 49% in 2023 and another 19.6% in 2024.

Shares of Booking are up 51% in the last year and have broken out to new all-time highs. Booking Holdings trades with a forward P/E of just 21.

Will Booking Holdings beat again this quarter?

5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ( BRK.B )

Berkshire Hathaway usually doesn’t make the earnings all-stars videos. It is lightly covered by analysts on Zacks.com. Zacks has just 2 estimates for the full year. But Berkshire Hathaway has beat 2 out of the last 4 quarters.

Shares are red-hot, up 32% in the last year. Berkshire Hathaway has been hitting new all-time highs in 2024.

Is Berkshire Hathway too hot to handle?

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of BKNG in her personal portfolio, and BLDR and BRK.B in the Insider Trader and Value Investor portfolios.]

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intuit Inc. (INTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.