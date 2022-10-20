5 Perks of Buying Tires at Costco

If you are a Costco member, you have the option to buy tires for your vehicle at the warehouse club. Of course, there are many different places you could go when your car needs new tires, so does it make sense to hit up Costco to get back on the road?

For many people, the answer is yes. There are five major perks of buying tires at Costco and you should consider these big advantages when deciding where to buy.

1. Low prices

Costco tires are generally cheaper than buying from other major retailers, including Walmart. Best of all, Costco often offers coupons to reduce tire prices further. And the published retail pricing includes all shipping and handling costs so you don't need to worry about surprise add-on expenses.

2. Easy online appointments

If you want to get your tires quickly, an appointment can be faster than a walk-in -- and you don't even have to call to get one. Costco's tire center easily accepts appointments online. You need to be a Costco member to make an appointment and take advantage of its tire services, though.

The great news is that you can shop for other things at Costco while the tire service department is taking care of your vehicle and getting it ready to drive.

3. Lifetime tire maintenance is included with the installation package

If you opt to have Costco install your tires, you get the added benefit of Lifetime Maintenance Services. These services generally last the entire time you have the tires. The services you are eligible for include:

Tire balancing

Tire rotations

Tire pressure checks

Flat tire repair

This can give you added peace of mind as you'll know that you won't have to break out your credit card again if something goes wrong with your tires in the future.

4. Costco uses nitrogen rather than compressed air to inflate tires

If you aren't a tire expert, you may wonder why it matters that Costco fills your tires with nitrogen. But it can make a big difference. Nitrogen-filled tires can retain their pressure better over time. This means your tires may last longer and you could get better gas mileage. That's a huge benefit when prices at the pump are so high.

5. Costco offers a road hazard warranty

Finally, Costco's road hazard warranty is a great benefit that may prompt you to make an appointment to get your tires replaced there ASAP. With the road hazard warranty, you are covered for a full five years against tire failure and tread wear damage as long as it occurs during legal vehicle operation and you care for your tires properly.

If you must take advantage of this warranty, you will be given a credit toward the cost of replacement tires with the amount determined based on a tread analysis.

With all of these different benefits, many drivers will find that getting their new tires at Costco just makes the most sense for them -- especially since they can also check out all of the other great items at the warehouse club as they wait for their tire installation to be completed.

