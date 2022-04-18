Earnings season kicks into high gear this week with several dozen large cap companies expected to report in multiple industries and sectors, including the hot drug companies and several oilfield services companies in the energy industry.

But 5 of the companies reporting this week have something special. They haven’t missed on earnings in 5 years, not even during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s impressive as many of the prior earnings all-stars fell off the list due to misses in 2020 when the pandemic hit.

But not these five. And now they are navigating soaring inflation and higher costs while also trying to keep their surprise record intact.

Can they do it?

Will these five companies beat again this quarter?

5 Perfect Earnings Charts

1. Johnson & Johnson JNJ

Johnson & Johnson hasn’t missed in 5 years and shares have also hit new 5-year highs in 2022.

Shares are up 5.2% year-to-date as the drug stocks remain in favor with investors.

Johnson & Johnson is expected to grow earnings by 6.9% in 2022 but shares aren’t cheap, with a forward P/E of 17.2.

If you’re looking for a big drug company stock, should Johnson & Johnson be on your list?

2. The Procter & Gamble Company PG

Procter & Gamble was founded in 1837 and celebrates its 185th year as a company this year. Over the last 5 years, it has put together an impressive track record of beating during the toughest of circumstances.

Procter & Gamble shares are down 3% year-to-date, however. Are they a deal?

Procter & Gamble trades with a forward P/E of 27 and is expected to grow earnings just 3.7%.

Investors will get a dividend, currently yielding 2.2%.

But is all the good news already priced into Procter & Gamble?

3. Nasdaq, Inc. NDAQ

Nasdaq, Inc. is the surprise of the week. It has a great looking chart, with no misses on earnings for the past 5 years and a 5-year gain of 155%. That easily beats the S&P 500 during that time, which is up just 87%.

But Nasdaq shares have fallen 15% year-to-date on the growth stock sell-off.

Nasdaq now trades at 22x forward earnings. It also pays a dividend, currently yielding 1.2%.

Is this a buying opportunity in Nasdaq, the company?

4. Danaher Corp. DHR

Danaher has been a 5-year winner both as an investment and in earnings surprises.

Shares of Danaher are up 239% over the last 5 years, easily beating the S&P 500 during that time which gained only 87%. In 2022, however, the shares have fallen about 16%.

But shares continue to be pricey, even with the pullback, with a forward P/E of 26.6 on earnings growth expected to be just 3.6%.

Even with the stock pullback, is Danaher still too expensive given the rising rate environment?

5. Schlumberger SLB

Schlumberger has beat every quarter for 5 years even as it was left for dead by Wall Street in 2019 and 2020. What an amazing earnings surprise streak by this oilfield services giant.

Schlumberger’s earnings are expected to rise 44.5% in 2022 while revenue is forecast to jump 12.9%.

It’s the only one of the 5 companies that is expected to see double digit revenue growth in 2022.

Schlumberger shares have soared 44% year-to-date on the energy rally and now trade with a forward P/E of 23.4.

Is all the good news already priced into Schlumberger or should investors still be jumping in?

