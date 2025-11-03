5 Overpriced Everyday Items the Middle Class Should Buy at Dollar Stores Instead

If there’s one thing connecting people in the middle class these days, it’s the desire to save money wherever they can. They’ve embraced buy-nothing challenges, become experts at couponing and learned to meal prep in bulk. Most importantly, they’ve gotten more creative about where to shop, with many middle-class people leaning toward dollar stores such as Dollar Tree and Dollar General to find common items.

Still, it can be hard to tell which everyday products are better finds at a dollar store and which are better purchased at a grocery store or other retailer. To learn more about where your hard-earned dollars will be best spent, the GOBankingRates Top 100 Money Experts series connected with Austin Kilgore, an analyst for the Achieve Center for Consumer Insights, a think tank at the digital personal finance company Achieve.

As part of his daily work, Kilgore studies how everyday people can shop smarter and save more. He shared valuable insights about when dollar stores can be the right call — and when they’re not.

First, Some Context: Why Dollar Stores Are Cheaper

Kilgore said many consumers operate under a major misconception about why dollar stores can offer such low prices compared with grocery stores or other retailers. That misconception comes down to quantity, not quality.

“In most cases, when you’re shopping at a dollar store, you’re getting a lower price for an item because you’re getting a smaller quantity,” he said. “The unit price is actually higher at the dollar store than what you would pay buying in bulk at a warehouse store or even buying the standard size at a mainstream grocery store.”

While consumers often overlook this aspect of the business model, Kilgore notes that it comes with both pros and cons for the average shopper.

“If you’re on a really tight budget and don’t have the luxury of getting the absolute best value on the items you need because you only have a certain amount you can spend during this shopping trip, then a dollar store may meet your needs,” he said. “But for people who do have a little more flexibility to get the best value on their purchases, they’re typically going to be better off shopping someplace other than a dollar store.”

Now, a Caveat: Bulk Isn’t Always Better

Many shoppers assume that buying in bulk is always the best way to save — which may be why they skip dollar stores altogether. Kilgore challenges this assumption, noting that buying in bulk can backfire, especially with perishable items.

“Buying in bulk isn’t always a way to save money, especially when it comes to perishable groceries,” he said. “If your household can’t consume a warehouse-size quantity of a perishable item before it goes bad, there’s a good chance you won’t end up saving money buying in bulk.”

5 Everyday Items To Get at the Dollar Store

Still, Kilgore shared several common items that he believes are smart to buy at dollar stores, from party decor to cleaning supplies.

1. Party Supplies

Kilgore comes by this suggestion personally: When his family hosted a birthday party for one of his children, they bought helium-filled balloons to use as decorations and as party favors for guests to take home.

“Those were a lot cheaper at the dollar store than the party supply store, and for the same exact helium and pretty much the same balloon,” he said.

Other items like decorations, gift bags and wrapping paper are also excellent dollar-store finds.

2. Small Quantities of Groceries

Though you’re unlikely to find a bulk package of garbanzo beans at your local dollar store, you could find that single can of chickpeas you need for that homemade hummus you’ve been craving. Kilgore said dollar stores can be a great place to find a smaller quantity of a specific ingredient or small portions that won’t go to waste.

3. Sports Drinks

Are you the designated snack gatherer for your child’s sports teams? Does the price of individual bottles of their favorite sports drinks make you feel like you’ve taken a spill on the financial field? Kilgore said you can often find better prices at your local dollar store.

“If you need a dozen individual bottles of sports drinks for your kid’s sports team, the smaller-size bottle is going to end up saving you some money without losing out on the experience of having that postgame snack,” he said.

4. Disposable Food Containers

Kilgore also suggests picking up certain kitchen staples like disposable paper goods and kitchen wraps at the dollar store.

“For commoditized food ingredients and disposables like plastic wrap, foil and paper products, the trade-off in quality to get a lower price makes sense,” he said.

5. Cleaning Supplies

Despite what social media influencers might claim, you don’t need the most expensive or elite products to keep your home spotless. Many dollar store versions — including name brands — clean just as well. After all, odds are they’re all made from similar materials.

“The big national dollar store chains all sell the same name-brand items that mainstream retailers sell; they’re just offered in smaller quantities,” Kilgore said. “When it comes to generic items, a lot of what’s sold in dollar stores is manufactured by the same companies that sell other retailers’ store-brand versions.”

A Final Word Before Checking Out

Knowing where to get the best value for your dollar can be hard. Kilgore noted that the old saying “it’s expensive to be poor” often rings true, especially for shoppers who live paycheck to paycheck and don’t always have the flexibility to buy in bulk or chase the best deals.

“It’s also important to prioritize living within your means over trying to always get the best value when you’re shopping,” he said. “Likewise, people shouldn’t go into debt just to try to get the best deals.”

He added that while budgeting advice is easy to dole out, real life can get in the way. “It’s easy to tell people to budget and plan ahead, but life gets in the way sometimes and it can be a challenge to always make the best decisions,” Kilgore said. “The goal should be to not dwell on the hiccups and try to focus on the big picture to meet your long-term goals.”

His final words of wisdom for shoppers looking to build smart savings habits: “Striving for consistency is more important than striving for perfection.”

