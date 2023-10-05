5 Options To Pay For Off-Campus Housing

Some students elect to live off campus instead of paying for an on-campus housing arrangement. Living off campus gives students freedom while also preparing them for real world expenses.

If you’re planning to stay off-campus, make sure you pick the most effective option.

Off-Campus vs. On-Campus Housing

The cost of living on and off campus can vary depending on the school you attend.

Private institutions tend to charge more for on-campus housing compared to public schools. According to a report by the Education Data Initiative, private institutions charge $13,028 on average for on-campus housing; public institutions charge $11,520 for on-campus housing.

The same report found that students attending public institutions paid more to live off-campus than their private counterparts. Public students paid $11,365 to live off-campus, while private students only paid $11,296.

Off-campus living generally requires you to pay rent, utilities and other expenses similar to any other standard apartment. On-campus housing generally doesn’t require any additional bills aside from food or other necessities.

Using Financial Aid for Off-Campus Housing

Your ability to use financial aid for off-campus housing will vary depending on your institution. Some schools will offer aid for students living off campus based on the standard living expenses in the area and other calculated expenses.

Students can also use their refund checks to cover off-campus expenses. If you opt out of on-campus housing after your loan arrives, schools will often refund your on-campus housing funds to your account or address. You can set up a direct deposit or receive your refund check via mail at your permanent address.

If you’ve exhausted all your federal borrowing options and still need funding for rent and utilities, explore private student loans.

5 Affordable Off-Campus Housing Options

If you decide to live off-campus, make sure you consider the most affordable option.

1. Live With Your Family

If you have the option to live at home for cheap or free, that could save you a ton on total home costs. However, this might not be an option for some, especially those attending school far away from home.

Also, commuting to work from school requires reliable transportation, which could add some other expenses. However, you’ll save a lot of money long term, which could allow you to repay loans faster and save for other expenses.

2. Get a Roommate

Housing costs can be significantly reduced if you find a roommate. You can live with friends that attend the same school, which might also help you save on commuting costs. Ask around to see if your friends have someone that is looking for a roommate near your school.

Most renters are subjected to a credit check before getting approved. Both you and your roommate should be comfortable enough approving a credit pull. Otherwise, you may need a guarantor, or someone who can vouch for your ability to pay the rent and cover the rent themselves, should you miss a payment.

3. Look For College-Specific Apartment Listings

Depending on where you plan to go to school, there might be apartments and complexes specifically made for college students. You can find off-campus housing near your school that includes walk times to campus and rent estimates based on where you’re living and how many roommates you’ll have.

Student apartments also feature amenities tailored to college-aged residents, including game rooms, study lounges, grilling stations and more.

4. Get a Job

Financial aid may only cover part of your college-related costs. You might need to get a job to pay for other things, including an off-campus apartment.

Explore your school’s job portal to see what’s available for students, or you can look for a job off-campus. Try to find something that fits within your class schedule and doesn’t interfere too much with your studies.

5. Look For More Money

If your financial aid package doesn’t cover off-campus housing, you can appeal your financial aid package.

You can also look for private scholarships and grants that are awarded throughout the year based on factors such as race, ethnicity, sex, socioeconomic status, location, military affiliation and much more.

Subsidized and unsubsidized loans, Direct PLUS loans or private student loans can also provide some assistance. Max out your federal student loans first, since those come with more borrower protections. In most cases, you don’t need a co-signer or excellent credit to borrow these loans.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.