5 No-Load Mutual Funds With Strong Returns to Watch for 2026

The U.S. stock markets have been experiencing a rollercoaster ride lately. A significant increase in volatility is primarily due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, rising oil prices, inflation fears and mixed economic signals. Investors are feeling uneasy due to big spending on AI, rising prices, and global conflicts. Hotter-than-expected producer prices pushed three major indexes, such as the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq, lower.

Tensions in the Middle East rapidly spiked oil prices due to fears of supply disruptions at the Strait of Hormuz. This amplified inflation risks and clouded Fed rate-cut prospects. The manufacturing and services sector expanded steadily. However, the labor market report published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics for February showed nonfarm payrolls dropping, unemployment rising to 4.4%, and average hourly earnings increasing, signaling persistent wage pressures.

De-escalating the Iran conflict and modest U.S. growth reports brought some confidence to the investors. The overall mood is cautious as investors remain focused on upcoming data and geopolitical conditions, all of which will likely influence the Federal Reserve’s policy decisions and market outlook ahead.

Amid such market conditions, investors looking for higher returns over the long term can consider no-load mutual funds, such as Franklin Gold And Precious Metals Fund FGADX, Fidelity Select Semiconductors Portfolio FSELX, DWS Science and Technology KTCSX, Fidelity Series Blue Chip Growth Fund FSBDX and JPMorgan U.S. GARP Equity Fund JIGZX, as these have a low expense ratio, which can translate into higher returns. Other factors such as the fund’s performance history, investment style and risk tolerance are also acting in their favor.

Why Choose No-Load Mutual Funds Now?

Investors with disposable income who wish to diversify their portfolios can opt for no-load mutual funds. These passively managed funds don’t have any commission fees or other charges for buying and selling that are generally associated with actively managed funds.

The sales charges — referred to as a “front-end load,” which is charged upon purchasing shares, or “back-end load,” which is charged upon the selling of shares — are absent in such funds because shares are distributed directly by the investment company, instead of any third-party involvement like a broker, advisor or other professionals.

Even a few additional basis points saved in fees can boost the overall return by minimizing expenses. However, charges like the fund’s expense ratio, 12b-1 fees for marketing, distribution, and service, redemption fees, exchange fees, and account fees are commonly charged even if there is no load.

A Hypothetical Example

The load charges are generally within the range of 0-6%. To understand the math, let’s assume an investor wants to invest $1000 in a mutual fund that has a 5% entry and exit load. Then, $950 ($1000-$50 [5% of $1000]) is left with the mutual fund house to invest. Now, let’s assume the fund has given a 15% return over the year. So, the current value of the portfolio is $1092.5 ($950+ $142.5 [15% of $950]). Now, when an exit load of 5% is applied, the investor is left with $1037.87 ($1092.5-$54.63 [5% of $1092.5]).

According to the above hypothesis, the returns earned by investors with front and back loads are 3.78%, whereas they could have enjoyed a much higher return without the load.

We have thus selected five no-load mutual funds that boast a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and carry a low expense ratio. Notably, mutual funds, in general, reduce transaction costs and diversify portfolios without an array of commission charges primarily associated with stock purchases (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

Franklin Gold And Precious Metals Fund invests most of its net assets in securities of small- and mid-cap gold and precious metals operation companies located anywhere in the world. FGADX advisors prefer to invest in non-U.S. companies, irrespective of their market capitalization.

Steve M. Land has been the lead manager of FGADX since April 1, 1999. Most of the fund’s exposure was to companies like Newmont (4.6%), Barrick Mining (4.5%) and G Mining Ventures (3.9%) as of Oct. 31, 2025.

FGADX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are nearly 70.6% and 32.2%, respectively. FGADX has an annual expense ratio of 0.62%.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1, 2, and 3 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Fidelity Select Semiconductors Portfolio invests most of its net assets in common stocks of domestic and foreign companies that areprincipally engaged in the design, manufacture, or sale of semiconductors and semiconductor equipment. FSELX chooses to invest in stocks based on fundamental analysis factors such as each issuer's financial condition and industry position, and market and economic conditions.

Adam Benjamin has been the lead manager of FSELX since March 15, 2020. Most of the fund’s exposure was to companies like NVIDIA (23.5%), Broadcom (14%) and Marvell Technology (9.7%) as of Nov. 30, 2025.

FSELX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are nearly 51.6% and 33.3%, respectively. FSELX has an annual expense ratio of 0.61%.

DWS Science and Technology fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in common stocks and initial public offerings of domestic science and technology companies, irrespective of their market capitalization. KTCSX advisors may also invest in foreign companies from the technology sector or other industries within the technology sector from developed and emerging market economies.

Sebastian P. Werner has been the lead manager of KTCSX since Dec. 1, 2017. Most of the fund’s exposure was in companies like NVIDIA (10.7%), Microsoft (8.4%) and Broadcom (8.3%) as of Oct. 31, 2025.

KTCSX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are 34.8% and 16.2%, respectively. KTCSX has an annual expense ratio of 0.68%.

Fidelity Series Blue Chip Growth Fund invests most of its net assets in common stocks of blue-chip companies, which generally have large or medium market capitalizations. FSBDX advisors consider blue-chip companies as those that are well-known, well-established and well-capitalized.

Sonu Kalra has been the lead manager of FSBDX since Nov. 7, 2013. Most of the fund’s exposure was in companies like NVIDIA (17.3%), Apple(9.7%) and Microsoft (10.1%) as of Oct. 31, 2025.

FSBDX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are 33% and 15%, respectively. FSBDX has an annual expense ratio of 0.01%.

JPMorgan U.S. GARP Equity Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowing, if any, in a portfolio of equity securities of large and mid-cap domestic companies. JIGZX advisors invest in companies that its advisors believe have attractive valuations, high quality and strong momentum that should lead to relative outperformance.

Lei (Grace) Liu has been the lead manager of JIGZX since Nov. 1, 2023. Most of the fund’s exposure was in companies like NVIDIA (12.8%), Microsoft (10.7%) and Apple (9.7%) as of Dec. 31, 2025.

JIGZX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are 26% and 14.7%, respectively. JIGZX has an annual expense ratio of 1.09%.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

