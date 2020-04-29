The Earnings All-Star videos are back!

We’ve figured out a way to record these from home during the shelter-in-place orders, so we’re going for it to bring you as much information about this important earnings season as we can.

Sorry for the lack of fancy lighting or graphics but let’s just say we’re letting our hair down a bit on these videos.

And it’s just in time for one of the busiest weeks for S&P 500 earnings, including the big technology and social media titans that everyone watches, along with transports, industrials and restaurants.

But if you really want to know what’s happening in the global economy, there are some companies that will provide more clues.

These five companies are in diverse industries, including energy, but they have some of the most intriguing charts on the Street this week.

What will they reveal about the coronavirus impacts on their businesses?

5 Must-See Earnings Charts This Week

1. Mastercard MA hasn’t missed in 5 years. That’s an impressive streak. But it’s already warned about volumes declining due to the coronavirus impacts. What else will it say on the conference call?

2. Tesla TSLA was scorching hot to start 2020 but then the coronavirus hit. Yet, the shares remain elevated. It’s coming off 2 big earnings beats in a row. Are investors gearing up for a third?

3. Teladoc Health TDOC has been one of the hottest stocks of 2020 as everyone shelters-in-place during the coronavirus crisis. Shares are up 116% year-to-date. It’s beat 3 out of the last 4 quarters. But is it now too hot to handle?

4. Visa V has the best earnings chart on all of Wall Street. Not only has it beat every quarter for the last 5 years, it has done so every quarter since it went IPO in 2008. But all good streaks come to an end. Will the coronavirus impacts finally put a red arrow on the chart?

5. Chevron CVX may not have the best chart of these 5 companies, it doesn’t, but it has managed to put together 6 beats in a row. Shares plunged to new multi-year lows as crude has done the same. But shares are up big off the recent lows. Are investors being too bullish on the energy stocks?

