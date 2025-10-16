The AI Revolution stocks are some of the hottest stocks on Wall Street in 2025. We all know about the chip stocks, like NVIDIA. But few know about the infrastructure stocks.

These are the companies who are building the data centers. They are also building out the interiors, including the racks. The chips inside the data centers must be cooled, which is not an easy task. Regular HVAC doesn’t do the job.

And then you must find a way to power all of the data centers. They need enormous amounts of power.

Many companies are in partnership with NVIDIA and the hyperscalers.

Here’s 5 companies you should keep on your watch list. Each is expected to produce double digit earnings growth this year and in 2026.

5 Must-See AI Infrastructure Stock Charts

1. Vertiv Holdings Co. ( VRT )

Vertiv is a services company that builds out the interiors of data centers. It is partnered with NVIDIA. Since the AI Revolution began in 2023, Vertiv has beat on earnings 10 quarters in a row.

Vertiv shares are at a 5-year high. They are up 59% year-to-date.

Vertiv has a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) of 45.6. While that isn’t cheap, earnings are expected to rise 34.7% in 2025 and another 26.6% in 2026.

Can Vertiv beat again on Oct 22, 2025?

2. Super Micro Computer, Inc. ( SMCI )

Super Micro Computer is the only company of these 5 that missed last quarter. Shares are not at 5-year highs, but they are up 77% year-to-date.

Super Micro Computer is one of the cheapest of these 5 stocks. It has a forward P/E of 20.9. Earnings of Super Micro are expected to rise 23.3% in fiscal 2026 and another 29.1% in fiscal 2027.

Is Super Micro Computer “back”?

3. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. ( STRL )

Sterling Infrastructure is an engineering firm that builds data centers. It has beat on earnings 10 quarters in a row.

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure are up 117% year-to-date. It trades with a forward P/E of 37.8. But earnings are expected to rise 56.9% in 2025 and another 14.7% in 2026.

Will Sterling Infrastructure beat on earnings again in Q3?

4. Eaton Corp. ( ETN )

Eaton is a large cap power management company. It is an earnings all-star. Eaton hasn’t missed on earnings for 5 years. That’s an impressive track record.

Shares of Eaton are up 15% year-to-date. It trades with a forward P/E of 31. But Eaton also is expected to see double digit earnings growth in 2025 and 2026, jumping 11.9% and 14.6%, respectively.

Should Eaton be on your short list?

5. Willdan Group, Inc. ( WLDN )

Willdan Group provides consulting services to utility companies. Like several of the other companies, it has beat on earnings 10 quarters in a row.

Shares of Willdan Group have soared 152% year-to-date. Yet it’s forward P/E is still attractive. It trades at 27x.

Earnings are expected to jump 48.1% in 2025 and 11.1% in 2026.

Willdan is a small cap company with a market cap of $1.4 billion.

Should you add Willdan Group to your list of AI infrastructure stocks?

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of VRT and STRL in Zacks Value Investor portfolio and in her own personal portfolio.]

