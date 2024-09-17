5 Must Dos With a New Car To Keep It Running Longer — And 3 Big Don’ts

Purchasing a new car is exciting, but if you want to get your motor running and keep it going well over 100,000 miles, there are a few things you need to pay attention to.

Whether you’re a first-time owner or an experienced driver, here are five essential things you must do to keep your new car running longer than other vehicles on the road — along with three things to avoid to prevent unnecessary damage.

Do: Take the Manufacturer’s Advice

Every make and model comes with a recommended maintenance schedule, usually detailed in the owner’s manual. This includes oil changes, fluid checks, tire rotations and other vital services. Following this schedule ensures that your car is serviced when needed and can prevent small problems from becoming big, costly issues later on.

What may seem like a nuisance at first will actually save you time and money down the line. This is an example of where the adage, “if it’s not broken, don’t fix it,” doesn’t apply, as preventative measures keep your car functioning much further down the road.

Do: Get Regular Oil Changes and Filter Checks

Oil is the lifeblood of your engine, as it keeps it lubricated and running smoothly. Regularly changing your oil and oil filters removes dirt and particles that could otherwise build up and cause engine wear. Synthetic oils may provide longer-lasting performance, but follow the manufacturer’s recommendations to keep your engine healthy.

You should also replace the air filters consistently. This also improves your fuel efficiency, reduces emissions and extends your engine’s quality of life. Think of the changes and checks like your doctor visits — it’s simply preventative medicine.

Do: Check Tire Pressure and Alignment

Underinflated or overinflated tires can cause uneven wear, reduce fuel efficiency and even lead to blowouts. Invest in a quality tire gauge and check your tire pressure regularly, especially before long trips. Not doing so can lead to expensive towing fees or even replacing your tires prematurely.

Additionally, get aligned with your car’s alignment and put checking it periodically on your calendar. Poor alignment can cause tires to wear unevenly and affects handling, which can also snowball into larger and more expensive repairs.

Do: Keep Fluids Filled

Your car relies on several fluids to keep it functioning efficiently, including brake fluid, transmission fluid, coolant and power steering fluid. Maintaining these fluids helps restore optimal performance and stops system failures before they start.

Regularly check the levels of these fluids and top them off as needed, because your car does a lot of working out and it needs to hydrate. Replacing fluids at recommended intervals is equally crucial for keeping components like your transmission and brakes in top shape.

Do: Drive Calmly, Smoothly and Responsibly

The way you drive has a significant impact on your car’s longevity, so if you are always racing the engine or driving hard, chances are your car will wear down more quickly than it should. Avoid hard braking, rapid acceleration and frequent high-speed driving, which can cause excessive overworking of your engine, brakes and transmission.

Instead, aim for smooth acceleration and gentle braking. Give your engine 10 to 15 minutes to warm up before accelerating to high speeds as this not only prolongs the life of your vehicle but also improves fuel economy. In this case, slow and steady wins the race … or rather, marathon.

Don’t: Ignore Dashboard Warning Lights

Just because you don’t notice red flags in your dating life doesn’t mean you should avoid paying attention to all the alarm signals your car is sending you. Modern cars are equipped with advanced systems that monitor everything from engine performance to tire pressure. If a warning light appears on your dashboard, don’t ignore it.

Continuing to drive with issues such as low oil, overheating or low tire pressure can lead to serious and costly damage. Just because your car doesn’t stop running as soon as a warning light pops up doesn’t mean it won’t soon. These are in fact rules, not guidelines.

Don’t: Let Your Ride Get Dirty

While it’s easy to overlook car washes as a luxury, regular washing and waxing helps maintain your car’s exterior and protect it from rust, road salt and debris. Skipping washes can lead to corrosion, particularly in areas with harsh winters. Protecting your car’s paint and undercarriage not only improves appearance but also preserves the resale value.

Keeping the interior of your car clean also prevents unnecessary wear and tear. Make sure to regularly vacuum and clean out the inside of your car as well.

Don’t: Use Cheap or Incorrect Parts

When it’s time for a repair or replacement, resist the temptation to cut costs by using cheap or substandard parts. Though a penny saved may be a penny earned, this is not the case when you have to then spend twice as much down the line.

Low-quality parts might save you money in the short term, but they often wear out faster and can even damage other components of your car. Always use manufacturer-recommended parts or high-quality aftermarket options to ensure durability and performance.

Final Take To GO

The bottom line is owning a new car comes with the responsibility of regular care and mindful driving habits. The dos and don’ts of car ownership are pretty straightforward when it comes to maintaining your automobile. You’ve worked this hard and invested so much in a new car, so it’s up to you to get the most out of it.

