5 of the Most Popular US Retirement Havens in 2025

Jerry Seinfeld once quipped, “My parents didn’t want to move to Florida, but they turned sixty and that’s the law.” As it turns out, he wasn’t entirely wrong.

GOBankingRates chat with professionals to discover five of 2025’s most popular retirement havens in the United States. The below cities balance factors like cost of living, housing choices and lifestyle. And, yes, Florida did make the list.

Sarasota, Florida

According to Stacy Brown, vice president of Property Management Enablement at Real Property Management, retirees are drawn to Sarasota because of the beautiful Gulf beaches, vibrant art scene and strong medical infrastructure. And let’s not forget the financial incentive: Florida’s lack of state income tax.

In Sarasota, residents enjoy a nicely balanced coastal and city lifestyle with far less congestion than Tampa or Miami. Per Brown, Sarasota ranks 105 on the Cost-of-Living Index (which measures essential goods and services like housing, food, utilities, healthcare and transportation), putting it 5% above the national average. Average rent is $2,500 per month and home prices average around $413,000.

Greenville, South Carolina

According to Fred Loguidice, founder and realtor at Sell My House Fast Virginia, Greenville is appealing for retirees in part due to its affordable cost of living and retirement-friendly tax benefits. Plus, “it’s proximity to good healthcare systems, cultural amenities, walkable neighborhoods, and moderate climate make it appealing to retirees who want balance — quietness without isolation,” stated Loguidice.

According to Brown, the cost of living is 9% below the national average, with rents averaging $1,750 per month and home values averaging $322,000.

Scottsdale, Arizona

Scottsdale draws plenty of retirees due to its relaxed lifestyle which consists of ample sunshine, golf and wellness-oriented community.

“Scottsdale, Arizona is a really cool place with a mix of modern city life and Old West charm,” wrote one Niche.com reviewer. “The desert scenery is beautiful, and there’s a lot to do, from hiking Camelback Mountain to checking out the art scene and nightlife in Old Town.”

Brown said the average cost of living is 13% higher than the national average with a mean rent of $3,300 per month and home prices averaging $828,000.

Asheville, North Carolina

“From my experience, retirees who move here value community engagement, the arts, volunteering and a sense of connection to a small city,” stated Brown.

She also emphasized the mountain views, four seasons, acclaimed restaurants, walkable streets and cultural attractions. With a population of only 90,000, Ashville offers the amenities of a large city with the feel of a small town.

Per Brown, the cost of living is 6% above the national average with an average rent of about $2,000 per month and home values averaging $471,000.

Saint George, Utah

Enticed by the outdoor lifestyle, retirees report heading to Saint George because of easy access to national parks and golf courses. They are also drawn to “the availability of newer housing stock and the opportunity to downsize without sacrificing comfort,” stated Brown.

Brown noted Saint George has a 10% higher cost of living than the national average, and average home values are around $528,000. Zillow puts the average rent at $1,973.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 of the Most Popular US Retirement Havens in 2025

