The 5 Most Popular Stocks on Robinhood to Begin 2026

Key Points

Robinhood's data shows that investors favor growth stocks right now.

Some investors are complementing their growth positions with more durable blue chips.

Outside of growth and value, investors may also allocate capital toward speculative stocks.

Following the end of each calendar quarter, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) requires firms managing over $100 million in stocks to file a form 13F. This document itemizes which positions institutional investors bought and sold during the most recent quarter. While this can help everyday investors learn where the "smart money" is flowing, it's also a backward-looking analysis.

If you're looking for more real-time insight, you may want to check out the investor index on Robinhood Markets. Below, I'll detail the top five stocks held across Robinhood accounts and explain how these stocks can help you manage a well-balanced, diversified portfolio.

1. Nvidia

According to Robinhood's data, the top opportunity investors are choosing right now is large-cap electronic technology stocks. With that in mind, is it any surprise that the top allocation in this category is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA)?

Over the last three years, Nvidia has blossomed into a full-stack artificial intelligence (AI) giant across both hardware and software ecosystems. The company's graphics processing units (GPUs) and CUDA software platform are heavily utilized by major hyperscalers across the artificial intelligence (AI) value chain.

Considering capital expenditure (capex) budgets are expected to accelerate in 2026 and through the remainder of the decade, I suspect growth investors will not only continue holding Nvidia stock, but choose to double down on the AI infrastructure king.

2. Amazon

The top position in Robinhood's retail category is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). While most investors may view Amazon through the lens of e-commerce or cloud computing, the company has many more layers.

Amazon also operates across streaming, advertising, consumer electronics, subscriptions, grocery delivery, gaming, robotics, medical and pharmacy services, and even autonomous vehicles and broadband services.

In addition to AI-driven tailwinds, Amazon could witness a surge from its cost-friendly marketplace given some murky economic headlines featuring stubborn inflation and high unemployment.

To me, Amazon is a unique balance between growth and value right now and has proven to be a durable, resilient moneymaker during any economic cycle.

3. Tesla

The top stock in the consumer durables vertical on Robinhood is Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). As you likely know, Tesla is a pioneer in both the electric vehicle (EV) and sustainable energy markets.

What investors may not understand, however, is that Tesla's EV business is headed for declining sales for a second straight year. Rising competition overseas in combination with some diminishing brand equity given Elon Musk's political rhetoric has taken its toll on the core business.

This raises the question: Why is Tesla stock so popular? I see two primary reasons.

First, Tesla tends to exhibit characteristics of a meme stock -- often witnessing pronounced volatility based on the latest headline or social media post from Musk.

Broadly speaking, retail investors -- which is Robinhood's primary end user -- have a higher appetite for risk given their lack of a fiduciary responsibility. This is all to say that, in my eyes, Tesla might be a popular choice among day traders using the Robinhood app.

In addition, Musk is on a mission to transform Tesla from a car business to a tech-enabled services platform. His plan is to build a fleet of autonomous systems spanning cars and robots.

While Tesla's ambitions in these fields, often referred to by codenames Optimus (for its robotics) and Cybercab (for its autonomous vehicle), have so far been limited, each of these moonshots could usher in additional trillions in value should the company pull off its mission.

All told, I think Tesla is a speculative stock that investors are willing to hold given its asymmetric risk-reward profile.

4. Apple

Following Nvidia in the electronic technology category is Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). Unlike Nvidia, however, Apple shouldn't be viewed as a hypergrowth AI play.

Instead, Apple's 2 billion+ install base provides the company with nearly unmatched customer lock-in. While the company's growth profile isn't as robust as it once was, Apple remains an enormously profitable enterprise.

If you're looking for a safe haven stock in an otherwise volatile sector such as technology, I can't think of a better example than Apple. The company is basically a royalty play on the consumer electronics industry, earning higher fees and margins every few years as customers upgrade their devices.

To me, Apple is a great blue chip stock to own and serves as a complement to less predictable growth stocks.

5. Ford

The second-largest position in the consumer durables category behind Tesla is Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F). While Ford is not the name that often surfaces when you think about market-beating returns, the company still has plenty of compelling attributes.

In particular, Ford offers investors a generous 4.5% dividend yield and often supplements this distribution through special dividends. In addition, the company's forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 9 is well below that of the broader market -- with the S&P 500's forward P/E hovering around 24 at the time of this writing.

Given the company's reasonable price point and reliable passive income stream, Ford is a solid choice for value investors.

Adam Spatacco has positions in Amazon, Apple, Nvidia, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Apple, Nvidia, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

