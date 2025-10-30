5 Most Overrated Retirement Vacations (and What To Do Instead)

For many of us, retirement is the time in life we look forward to be able to check off our travel bucket lists and experience the dream vacations we didn’t have time for while working. However, the truth is some of those must-experience retirement vacations, featuring picture-perfect postcards and five-star reviews, are nothing more than hype.

They come with high price tags, hidden fees, tourism pressure and physical challenges for seniors– such as climbing steep steps to reach cliffside hotel rooms.

The good news: You can visit plenty of destinations with breathtaking views, sun-kissed beaches and immerse yourself in the local culture without having to chisel your nest egg away. Here are the most overrated retirement vacations — and what to do instead.

Luxury Caribbean Cruises

Why it’s overrated: A luxury cruise in the Caribbean may come with add-on fees, such as daily gratuities, drink packages and excursions, that can double the advertised fare. For example, on Celebrity Cruises, guests are charged $2 plus a 20% gratuity fee for cocktails over $12. Luxury ships also funnel retirees into high-pressure jewelry stores and tourist traps at every port.

Do this instead: You can do your due diligence by researching drink packages and other costs in advance, and order them before your cruise. Drinks on a Viking cruise ship cost $19.95 per day compared to $60 on other cruise lines. They also offer a 30% discount on premium beverages, a 25% discount on wines and 50% off at premium tasting events. To avoid forced shopping stops, consider a smaller river cruise.

Villa Rentals in Tuscany

Why it’s overrated: Tuscany can be expensive, especially when staying in a villa. A stay in a spacious villa in Tuscany can range from $6,558 to $14,592 for a weekly rental. Additionally, many remote villas are located miles from local venues and hospitals.

Do this instead: Consider a vacation in Umbria or Portugal’s Douro Valley, where you have access to area vineyards and towns without the premium price of Tuscany.

Bora Bora Overwater Bungalows

Why it’s overrated: Overwater bungalow resorts cost $1,000 to $4,000 per night, according to Bora Bora Insider. Flights to Bora Bora are long, and medical facilities on the island are limited.

Do this instead: Although Hawaii’s hotels have an increase in taxes, the Big Island offers a similar Pacific island scenery and access to venues.

Why Paris May Not Be Worth Your Pension

Why it’s overrated: When you visit Paris, travelers are subject to a tourist tax on hotel and Airbnb stays. The more expensive your lodging is, the higher the rate you’ll pay. However, there is a cap on monthly stays.

The City of Light also levies a 20% tax on alcohol and 10% on food, according to TripAdvisor reviews. Aggressive souvenir merchants around the Eiffel Tower have been known to pressure tourists.

Do this instead: To stretch your retirement dollars, consider Lisbon, Portugal, a charming city offering an Old World experience with a cost of living 34% lower than Paris. In Lisbon, you can tour historic landmarks and museums, and many tourist attractions are available at no cost.

Disney World With the Grandkids

Why it’s overrated: A one-day ticket at Disney World costs between $119 and $154 per day for each person over age 10, depending on the day of your visit. However, you can obtain better rates for more extended stays. Retirees often spend hours waiting in line in the Florida heat and humidity, while their grandkids run from ride to ride and gift shops.

Hotels at Disney World range between $1,453 and $4,536 for a seven-night stay and include a 13.5% tax. Dining plans charge an 18% gratuity, and table service costs $44 per adult and $15 per child for breakfast/lunch, with dinner costing $77 for each adult and $16 per child.

Do this instead: Escape crowds and the high prices in Williamsburg, Virginia, or the Smoky Mountains, with access to many fun family activities and opportunities to explore nature. If your grandchildren have their hearts set on a theme park you can find more affordable parks at Nickelodeon Universe starting with tickets starting at $59 for adults and $29 for children. A stay at the Legoland Hotel includes a 10% discount on food, drinks and merchandise. We found a vacation deal starting at $78 per person per night.

