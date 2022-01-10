5 Most-Loved ETFs to Start 2022

Last week (from Dec 31-Jan 6), ETFs overall gathered about $24 billion capital, up $7.1 billion inflows recorded in the first week of 2021. U.S. equity ETFs led the way higher last week with $18.3 billion inflows, closely followed by $3.1 billion in international equity ETFs and $1.1 billion in international equity ETFs, per etf.com.



SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF IVV, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF VTI, ProShares UltraPro QQQ TQQQ and Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund XLF dominated the top creation list last week.

Stock Market Synopsys

Wall Street wrapped up the first week of the New Year on a sour note. The S&P 500 posted the worst start to a year since 2016 while Nasdaq had the worst week since February, knocked down by Fed’s hawkish view and a rapid surge in the Omicron COVID-19 cases.



The latest Fed minutes signaled three rate increases this year and three in the following year as inflation concerns deepened. The probabilities of a March interest rate hike of 0.25% surged to 72%, according to fed futures trading contracts. Additionally, the central bank is expected to increase the pace of scaling back monthly bond purchases this month, a move that has pushed the yields higher.



The surge in yields led to a sell-off in the growth and high-beta sectors that has spread to the broad U.S. stock market despite the strong start to 2022 (read: Treasury Yields Jump to Start New Year: ETFs to Play).



We have detailed the ETFs below:



SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)



SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust topped asset flow creation last week, gathering $4.2 billion in capital. It tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 505 stocks in its basket, with each accounting for no more than 7% of assets. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust is heavy on the information technology sector, while healthcare, consumer discretionary, financials and communication services round off the next four spots with a double-digit allocation each.



SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust charges investors 9 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 66 million shares. It has AUM of $450.6 billion and a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has pulled in $1.8 billion in capital. It tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 505 stocks in its basket, each accounting for no more than 7% of assets. IVV is heavy on the information technology sector, while healthcare, consumer discretionary, financials and communication round off its next four spots with a double-digit allocation each.



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF charges investors 3 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 4.8 million shares. It has AUM of $337.5 billion and a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook (read: 5 ETF Predictions for 2022).



Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)



Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has gathered $1.1 billion in capital, taking its total AUM to $300.9 billion. It provides exposure to the broader stock market by tracking the CRSP US Total Market Index. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF holds a large basket of well-diversified 4,156 stocks with key holdings in technology, consumer discretionary, industrials, healthcare and financials.



Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF charges 3 bps in fees per year from investors and trades in an average daily volume 3.7 million shares. VTI has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 with a Medium risk outlook.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ)



ProShares UltraPro QQQ gathered $1.1 billion in capital last week. It offers thrice the returns of its daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index, charging 95 bps in annual fees (read: Profit From the Tech Sell-Off With These Inverse ETFs).



ProShares UltraPro QQQ has $19.3 billion in AUM and trades in a heavy volume of 47.3 million shares, on average.



Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF)



The ultra-popular Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund accumulated $980.4 million last week. It seeks to provide exposure to 67 companies in banks, capital markets, insurance, diversified financial services, and consumer finance.



Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund has AUM of $46.9 billion and charges 12 bps in annual fees. It trades in an average daily volume of 54.2 million shares and carries a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.

