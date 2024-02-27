5 Most-Loved ETFs of the Record-Setting Week

Overall, ETFs pulled in $10.3 billion in capital last week, taking year-to-date inflows to $31 billion. U.S. fixed-income ETFs led the way higher with $17.3 billion in inflows, followed by inflows of $14.5 billion from U.S. equity ETFs and $5.1 billion from international equity ETFs.



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF IVV, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF VGIT, iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF SHY and VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF SMH dominated the creation list last week.



Wall Street touched new key milestones last week, driven by Nvidia’s NVDA blockbuster earnings. The blue-chip Dow Jones reached a new record high while the S&P 500 broke above 5,100 for the first time. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index also touched a new 52-week high.



The leading U.S. chip maker surpassed $2 trillion in market capitalization following its robust results. It exceeded fourth-quarter earnings and revenue expectations. The company reported a staggering 265% increase in revenues and provided an optimistic outlook, indicating a surge in demand for AI hardware. This not only showcased Nvidia's robust position in the AI chip market but also signaled promising prospects for the semiconductor industry in 2025 and beyond (read: Nvidia ETFs to Tap for More Growth Post Blowout Q4 Earnings).



We have detailed the ETFs below:



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF topped asset flow creation last week, pulling in $2.2 billion in capital. It tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 503 stocks in its basket, each accounting for no more than 7% of the assets. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF is heavy on the information technology sector, while financials, healthcare and consumer discretionary round off its next three spots with a double-digit allocation each.



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF charges investors 3 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 4.5 million shares. It has AUM of $444 billion and a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with a Medium risk outlook (read: Momentum ETFs Hit New 52-Week Highs).



Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (VGIT)



Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF gathered $1.7 billion in capital last week. It seeks to track the performance of the Bloomberg US Treasury 3-10 Year Bond Index. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF offers exposure to the U.S. Treasury obligations with remaining maturities of 3 to 10 years, holding 109 stocks in its basket. Effective maturity and average duration come in at 5.6 years and 5 years, respectively.



Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has AUM of $23.8 billion and trades in average daily volume of 2.8 million shares. It charges 4 bps in fees per year on average and has a Zacks ETF Rank #4 (Sell) with a Medium risk outlook.



iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)



iShares Russell 2000 ETF has accumulated $1.4 billion in its asset base. It is the largest and most popular ETF in the small-cap space, with an AUM of $61.8 billion and an average daily volume of 38 million shares. iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds well-diversified 1,958 stocks in its basket and has key holdings in industrials, financials, healthcare, information technology and consumer discretionary.



iShares Russell 2000 ETF charges 19 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.



iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)



iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accumulated about $669 million last week, taking its total AUM to $25.9 billion. It offers diversified exposure to the short-term U.S. Treasury bonds by tracking the IDC US Treasury 1-3 Year Index.



Holding 91 securities in its basket, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF charges 15 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 5.1 million shares. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #4 with a Medium risk outlook.



VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)



VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF saw an inflow of $622.4 million. It provides exposure to 26 companies involved in semiconductor production and equipment by tracking the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 Index. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF charges 35 bps in annual fees and has AUM of $16 billion (read: Nvidia Drives AI and Semiconductor Stocks: ETFs to Gain).



VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF is heavily traded with a volume of around 7.4 million shares per day and has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 with a High risk outlook.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM): ETF Research Reports

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH): ETF Research Reports

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV): ETF Research Reports

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY): ETF Research Reports

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (VGIT): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.