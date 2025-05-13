5 Most Affordable Beach Trips on the East Coast in 2025

The milder days of spring are about to give way to the summer swelter, and, like many Americans, you’d love nothing more than to spend the summer at the beach. Ideally, without scorching your wallet. Fortunately for you, not all beach vacations have to be expensive. And if you live on the East Coast, you’ve got plenty of budget-friendly options that can get you by the sea without washing away your savings.

Some of these may be day trips, or, if you’re further out, they could be week-long excursions. Either way, they offer sun, sand and savings.

1. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Anyone who lives in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia knows that spending a weekend, or even a day, at Virginia Beach offers some good old-fashioned and highly economical fun.

With three miles of boardwalk to explore, as well as hiking trails, state parks, a wildlife refuge and free or low-cost museums, you won’t want for cost-effective entertainment. Stretch your travel budget even further by staying just off the boardwalk or splitting a suite or vacation rental with friends.

2. Ocean City, Maryland

Ocean City is a destination favorite in the DMV for a reason. You could spend days exploring a 10-mile-long boardwalk, with plenty of stores to poke into, along with cheap games and rides. There are even opportunities to go fishing. For the culturally inclined, there is the Art League of Ocean City.

And if you’re one of the many, many people who fell in love with the “Misty of Chincoteague” novels, you can take a side trip to nearby Assateague Island. It’s only $25 per vehicle for a seven-day national park pass — and yes, you can see wild ponies.

Given how popular Ocean City is, odds are, you’ll be able to find a campground, vacation rental or hotel to suit your budget, even during peak summer.

3. Wildwood, New Jersey

The Jersey Shore has a wild reputation, but your time in Wildwood will only be as crazy as you make it. You could have a downright cozy time on this five-mile island, playing volleyball, creating sandcastles in the white sand, or simply taking a relaxing nap under your beach umbrella.

On the bustling boardwalk, you’ll find carnival rides, live entertainment and affordable eats, all ideal for low-cost people-watching and fun. Bonus: Wildwood’s beaches are among the few in New Jersey that don’t require a beach tag.

4. Wareham, Massachusetts

Wareham gives you Cape Cod vibes without Cape Cod prices. Located just before the bridges to the Cape, it’s often overlooked — which works in your favor.

You can play on the beaches, go biking on the trails and have a splashing good time at the Water Wizz water park, giving you the chance to cram a lot of vacation into one trip without spending too much. For a bit of small-town charm, visit Onset Village, a historic Victorian seaside community perfect for strolling and sightseeing.

And because Wareham is a bit off the typical tourist radar, accommodations are often much cheaper than what you’d find deeper into the Cape.

5. Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

No entrance fees and tax-free shopping make Rehoboth Beach one of the best bargains on the East Coast for summer travelers. The beach is clean and family-friendly with a charming boardwalk, and the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand offers free concerts or movies all summer long. Between the sand, the sunsets and the music, you’ll get the full beach-town experience — without overspending.

