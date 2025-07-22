5 Monster Stocks to Hold for the Next 25 Years

Key Points The best stocks to invest in often are industry leaders in vast markets.

These five stocks are likely to continue making shareholders wealthy.

They dominate their core businesses across the consumer, energy, and technology industries.

The ultimate win for investors is finding a remarkable company that is not only highly productive, but also capable of growth over many years, resulting in substantial returns for long-term shareholders.

But finding these monster stocks isn't always easy. Most people try to find the next big thing when, often, the winners are already sitting in plain sight.

After careful consideration, I've identified five monster stocks that have already proven to be leaders in their respective industries and still have massive market opportunities ahead, which should translate to sustained growth capable of making buy-and-hold investors very wealthy over time.

Consider buying and holding these winners for the next 25 years.

1. Amazon

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) dominates the U.S. e-commerce market, with an estimated 40% market share. Additionally, it's a juggernaut in cloud computing; Amazon leads the global cloud services market, accounting for approximately 30% of that market. Amazon has been one of the best-performing stocks in recent history, mainly due to these two core businesses consistently flourishing.

More importantly, there is still considerable room for growth. E-commerce accounts for only 16.2% of total U.S. retail spending, and experts at Goldman Sachs believe that artificial intelligence (AI)-driven demand will help the cloud services market grow at an annualized rate of 22% through 2030. Amazon's rare ability to capture multiple high-growth industries makes it a no-brainer to buy and hold moving forward.

2. Home Depot

Consumer spending is central to the U.S. economy, and homeownership is at the core of American consumer culture. Home Depot (NYSE: HD) has been a life-changing investment for decades, emerging as the leader in the U.S. home improvement market, now valued at over $500 billion. While homeowners always need to repair and maintain their homes, certain aspects, such as upgrades, are discretionary and may slow down when consumers spend less.

Still, the long-term direction is up. The market is poised to soar to $700 billion in North America by 2034. Home Depot has also expanded its business scope to include specialty trades, such as roofing, landscaping, and swimming pools, with its recent acquisition of SRS Distribution for $18.25 billion. Home Depot's steady growth and high profitability will likely help the stock generate more stellar investment returns over the next few decades.

3. Eli Lilly

Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has become one of the leading players in the red-hot weight loss market, which Morgan Stanley estimates could grow tenfold (from 2024 sales) over the upcoming decade. With an estimated 35% market share, it is already firmly entrenched in second place behind archrival Novo Nordisk. Eli Lilly sells the popular drugs Wegovy and Mounjaro, both of which utilize the key active ingredient tirzepatide.

Eli Lilly may increase its market share when next-generation drugs arrive on the market. Eli Lilly's upcoming weight loss drugs have shown considerable promise, while Novo Nordisk's have struggled to stand out in clinical trials to date. Add that to Eli Lilly's broader pipeline, and the future looks very bright for both the company and its investors.

4. NextEra Energy

The world will need more energy, especially now that AI is driving substantial investments in data centers worldwide. NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) is a utility company and the leading producer of wind and solar power. Renewable energy has experienced rapid growth over the past two decades, driving significant expansion at NextEra and returns for its stockholders.

That trend appears to be continuing for a while. NextEra is investing a staggering $120 billion in American energy infrastructure over the next four years, which should help lay the foundation for the growth opportunities ahead. Investors also get a solid dividend, with a current yield of 3% that management has increased for 30 consecutive years. Buy and hold the stock, reinvest the dividend, and the stock should reward you kindly.

5. Arm Holdings

Last up is perhaps the most dominant technology company you barely hear about. Arm Holdings (NASDAQ: ARM) operates in the shadows of the tech sector. It develops proprietary core designs for silicon chips, then licenses them to companies like Nvidia and Samsung, which use them to design their products. Arm's designs have been used in over 300 billion chips to date, spanning across industries, from smartphones to automotive.

The exciting thing for investors is that Arm has notably increased its total market share in recent years, from 43% in 2022 to 47% at the end of last year. Arm is seeing notable momentum across technology infrastructure for cloud computing, AI, and other applications. It's likely to make Arm a big winner as the world becomes increasingly digital over the next several decades.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Justin Pope has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Goldman Sachs Group, Home Depot, NextEra Energy, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.