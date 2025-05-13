5 Money-Saving Food Habits To Pick Up During a Recession

With the threat of recession looming, many across the U.S. are looking for ways to cut costs and add to their savings accounts. With food a basic need for everyone, adjusting your approach to eating can pay dividends to your bank account.

There are plenty of places to look online to improve your food habits and save money, but Reddit provides diverse perspectives and real experiences from everyday Americans. The subreddit r/Frugal hosts a community of users who give ideas on how to allocate their resources, like time and money, in more convenient ways. Here are some of the tips they listed for saving during a recession.

Learn To Cook Meals You Like

Cooking is a difficult skill to hone and get right, but, as one Reddit user pointed out, you don’t have to be a chef to cook for yourself. Don’t focus on learning new recipes to impress your friends. Learn how to cook the foods you like and work on getting better at those.

Another user put it simply: “The more you cook at home, the better you get.”

Dishes like tacos, pizza and chicken wings aren’t complicated and don’t cost much. If you make these dishes a few times each, you’re bound to make improvements and save money.

Grow an Herb Garden

An even cheaper way to get ingredients is to trade your time for money and grow your garden. Users specifically discussed starting an herb garden because buying seeds is extremely cheap. Having your own assortment of herbs can take your homemade meals to the next level and offer variety in your cooking. Some herbs to consider farming yourself include:

Mint or spearmint

Basil

Parsley

Cilantro

Dill

Chives

Thyme

Oregano

Rosmeary

Green onions

If you don’t have the space to plant these in a backyard garden, you’ve got other options. Most of these, like mint, basil, chives and parsley, don’t need much space and can grow in pots or containers placed on window sills.

Stock Up on Pantry Staples at Low Prices

One user claimed to survive on an average of $200 a month for a year by sticking to the basics. They bought a bag of rice, two cases of black beans and spices to start. They then mixed those base ingredients with sauces, chicken, pastas and salad for variety.

Pantry staples are the food items that last a long time and serve as a base for many meals. Some you can buy in large quantities:

Vinegar

Rice

Grains

Oils

Oats

Pasta

Quinoa

Sauces

Canned foods

Baking essentials

Looking for coupons and deals before stocking up on these staple foods can save you a lot over time. Users mentioned looking for grocery store ads on Sundays and checking the discount shelves to cut down on costs. Another user suggested purchasing meat when it’s on sale and freezing it.

Buy the Right Equipment

Bread machines can make a world of difference, according to one Redditor. They pointed out that it’s a common gift at weddings and rarely used, so these machines often show up at thrift stores in like-new condition.

Investing in a coffee machine is also a gamechanger. Many personal finance experts will tell you to skip your morning cup of coffee to up your savings, and you can get a decent coffee maker for under $40.

Get Creative With Pasta

Multiple users brought up the versatility of pasta. With various types of noodles, sauces and ingredients, you don’t need to reach far to make a delicious meal that fills you up. There are a seemingly infinite number of relatively inexpensive items that you can add to boost your pasta dishes, including:

Broccoli

Peas

Onions

Peppers

Garlic

Chili flakes

Clam sauce

Pesto sauce

Eggplant

Beans

Cheese

Canned tuna

Eggs

Tofu

You can also save time by cooking a large amount of pasta and saving the leftovers or meal prepping for several days or weeks. A Redditor gave some key advice for making leftover pasta taste potentially better than the original by reheating it in a skillet with a little bit of oil.

