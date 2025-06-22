5 Luxury Cars That Will Have Massive Price Drops in Summer 2025

Summer 2025 is shaping up to be a buyer’s market for luxury cars, with several high-end models expected to see steep price drops.

Lauren Fix, automotive expert at Car Coach Reports, explained that high inventory, slowing demand for electric vehicles and shifting consumer preferences are driving down prices. Economic factors like tariffs, rising interest rates and elevated insurance costs are adding even more pressure, making luxury vehicles less attractive to many buyers.

Those in the market for a luxury car should watch for dealer incentives and be ready to negotiate, as dealers are eager to clear out aging inventory. The following five models are set to offer some of the best deals, thanks to unique challenges each is facing in today’s market.

For anyone considering a luxury car purchase, summer 2025 could be the best time in years to score a deal.

Porsche Taycan

The Porsche Taycan, once a darling of the luxury electric vehicle world, is now facing significant depreciation. According to Fix, the luxury EV market is slowing, and the Taycan’s resale value has dropped by 26.5% in the past year, now averaging around $73,976. This rapid decline is fueled by advances in EV battery technology and fierce competition from newer models, making older Taycans less appealing.

Auto mechanic and JustAnswer expert Chris Pyle, says that dealers are more willing to lower the price in the negotiations to free up funds and space on the lot for the new models coming in. Buyers can expect even more aggressive pricing as summer inventory builds and the market for luxury EVs continues to soften.

Jaguar F-Pace

Jaguar’s F-Pace SUV is another luxury vehicle expected to see major price drops this summer. The company’s transition to an all-electric lineup by 2026 and a controversial rebrand have weakened demand for the F-Pace. According to Car and Driver, it’s the slowest-selling U.S. automobile with a 291-day supply on dealer lots, so dealers may need to lower prices to clear stock.

Fix noted that the F-Pace’s future is uncertain, and buyers can expect deep discounts as Jaguar prepares to phase out this model. For those looking for a bargain on a stylish and capable luxury SUV, the F-Pace will be hard to overlook this season.

Maserati Grecale

The Maserati Grecale, a luxury SUV introduced to compete with top German rivals, is struggling with high pricing and low consumer interest. It saw price reductions for 2025, with the Modena trim now $2,000 less and the Trofeo $3,300 less than last year, according to Cars.com.

Fix explained that dealers are likely to offer incentives and attractive financing deals to attract buyers, making this summer a prime time to negotiate a strong deal on a Grecale. RealCarTips reports that the 2025 Grecale GT is already selling for about 7% below MSRP, reflecting dealer incentives and negotiation.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class, long considered the gold standard for luxury sedans, is expected to see reduced resale values in 2025. The S-Class faces increased competition from rivals like the BMW i7 and Lucid Air, as well as shifting market trends toward more affordable electric vehicles. As per Edmunds, the S-Class faces steep depreciation, with the S 580 4MATIC losing nearly $41,000 in value in its first year and over $65,000 in two years.

According to Fix, oversupply and aging technology in the current generation are pushing dealers to offer discounts to attract buyers. As a result, those interested in the S-Class can expect to see more competitive pricing and incentives throughout the summer, especially on models that are not the latest refresh.

BMW 5 Series

BMW’s 5 Series is another luxury sedan likely to experience substantial price drops this summer. The 2025 refresh, combined with increased production, is expected to lower the resale value of older models as newer versions flood the market. RealCarTips reports that the 2025 5 Series is selling for up to 9% below MSRP in some regions, highlighting strong dealer incentives and discounts.

As such, dealers will be motivated to clear out prior-year inventory, leading to steep discounts and attractive financing offers. Fix suggested that buyers monitor dealership and online prices closely, as timing a purchase just before the new models arrive could yield the biggest savings. The 5 Series remains popular, but this summer’s market conditions make it a standout for bargain hunters seeking a premium driving experience.

