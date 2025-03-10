5 Low-Leverage Stocks to Buy Amid Volatile Market Sentiment

The U.S. share market ended March 7, 2025, on a volatile note, with the majority of the stock indices closing the trading session barely in the green. While factors like President Donald Trump’s tariff policies and a weaker-than-expected jobs report kept some investors concerned about the U.S. economy’s future growth, others remain optimistic following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s announcement that the economy is currently in good shape.

In such a volatile situation, an investor might not feel confident enough to invest in the stock market. However, a prudent investor knows that this is the right time to buy stocks that are safe bets. To this end, we recommend stocks like BioLife Solutions BLFS, Berkshire Hill Corporation BHLB, NVIDIA NVDA, The Greenbrier Companies GBX and EZCORP EZPW. These stocks bear low leverage and, therefore, should be a safer option for investors if they don’t want to lose big in times of market turmoil.

Now, before selecting low-leverage stocks, let’s explore what leverage is and how choosing a low-leverage stock helps investors.

What’s the Significance of Low-Leverage Stocks?

In finance, leverage is a term used to denote the practice of borrowing capital by companies to run their operations smoothly and expand the same. Such borrowings are done through debt financing. But there remains an option for equity finance. This is probably due to the cheap and easy availability of debt over equity financing.

However, debt financing has its share of drawbacks. Particularly, it is desirable only as long as it successfully generates a higher rate of return compared to the interest rate. So, to avoid considerable losses in your portfolio, one should always avoid companies that resort to excessive debt financing.

The crux of safe investment lies in choosing a company that is not burdened with debt, as a debt-free stock is almost impossible to find.

The equity market can be volatile at times, and, as an investor, if you don’t want to lose big time, we suggest you invest in stocks that bear low leverage and are, hence, less risky.

To identify such stocks, historically, several leverage ratios have been developed to measure the amount of debt a company bears. The debt-to-equity ratio is one of the most common ratios.

Analyzing Debt/Equity

Debt-to-Equity Ratio = Total Liabilities/Shareholders’ Equity

This metric is a liquidity ratio that indicates the amount of financial risk a company bears. A lower debt-to-equity ratio reflects improved solvency for a company.

With the fourth-quarter 2024 earnings season in its last lap, investors must be eyeing stocks that have exhibited solid earnings growth in the recent past. But if a stock bears a high debt-to-equity ratio in times of economic downturn, its so-called booming earnings picture might turn into a nightmare.

The Winning Strategy

Considering the factors above, it is prudent to choose stocks with a low debt-to-equity ratio to ensure steady returns.

Yet, an investment strategy based solely on the debt-to-equity ratio might not fetch the desired outcome. To choose stocks that have the potential to give you steady returns, we have expanded our screening criteria to include some other factors.

Here are the other parameters:

Debt/Equity less than X-Industry Median: Stocks that are less leveraged than their industry peers.

Current Price greater than or equal to 10: The stocks must be trading at a minimum of $10 or above.

Average 20-day Volume greater than or equal to 50000: A substantial trading volume ensures that the stock is easily tradable.

Percentage Change in EPS F(0)/F(-1) greater than X-Industry Median: Earnings growth adds to optimism, leading to a stock’s price appreciation.

VGM Score of A or B: Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), offer the best upside potential.

Estimated One-Year EPS Growth F(1)/F(0) greater than 5: This shows earnings growth expectation.

Zacks Rank #1 or 2: Irrespective of market conditions, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 have a proven history of success.

Excluding stocks that have a negative or a zero debt-to-equity ratio, here we present our five picks out of the eight stocks that made it through the screen.

BioLife Solutions.: It is a cell and gene therapy bioproduction tools and services company. On March 3, 2025, the company reported results for the fourth quarter of 2024. BLFS’ revenues improved 31% year over year in the fourth quarter, while its adjusted operating loss narrowed to $746 million.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLFS’ 2025 loss suggests an improvement from 2024 actuals. The stock boasts a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 61.29%. It currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp: It is a bank holding company. On Jan. 30, 2025, the company reported its fourth-quarter 2024 results. Its operating earnings per share (EPS) improved 28% year over year to, while total net revenues grew 37.7%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2025 sales suggests a year-over-year improvement of 31.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2025 earnings suggests a year-over-year improvement of 13.5%. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

NVIDIA: It is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit (GPU). On Feb. 26, 2025, the company reported its fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results. Its revenues improved 78% year over year, while adjusted EPS rose 71%.

It boasts a long-term (three-to-five years) earnings growth rate of 25.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fiscal 2026 sales suggests a 50.9% improvement from the fiscal 2025 reported number. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

The Greenbrier Companies: It is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries. On Jan. 8, 2025, the company reported its first-quarter fiscal 2025 results. It reported net earnings of $55 million, or $1.72 per share, on revenues of $876 million and an operating margin of 12.8%.

GBX boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 11.7%. The stock boasts a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 31.85%. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Ezcorp.: It is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops, which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. On Feb. 5, 2025, the company announced its first-quarter fiscal 2025 results. Its adjusted net income improved 14% year over year, while revenues increased 7%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fiscal 2025 sales suggests an 8.2% improvement from the fiscal 2024 reported number. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 10.31% in the last four quarters. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

