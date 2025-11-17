5 Little Luxuries To Skip at Aldi This Holiday Season

The holidays are a magical time to wander the aisles of Aldi. The shelves are stocked with twinkling décor, cozy finds and limited-edition treats that practically beg to jump into your cart. But while Aldi is famous for its money-saving prices and clever seasonal offerings, not every little luxury is worth the splurge. Some items look festive but don’t deliver on quality, longevity or value. If you want to keep your holiday budget merry and bright, below are five tempting Aldi buys you can confidently skip this season.

Seasonal Candles

Price: $2.99

Aldi’s seasonal candles are undeniably enticing. Winter Balsam’s name promises to fill your home with the smell of holiday cheer. However, holiday scents are either overpowering or barely register once lit. The burn time on cheaper candles is often short, too. While they make for a quick festive touch, they’re not always the best value for your money. Instead, consider investing in one high-quality candle or diffuser that lasts longer and provides a more consistent fragrance throughout the season. You’ll spend a little more upfront but enjoy a better experience and less clutter from half-used seasonal scents.

Pajama Sets

Price: $7.99 to $14.99

It’s hard to resist Aldi’s stacks of matching pajama sets that roll out every holiday season. They’re affordable and perfect for those family Christmas morning photos. While they’re cute for one night of coordinated fun, they’re not designed for long-term comfort or durability. The fabric tends to be thin, mostly polyester and may not hold up to many washes. If you’re looking for cozy loungewear that lasts, you might be better off investing in a higher-quality set from a retailer known for clothing. Save your Aldi budget for the food and treats, they’re what the store does best.

Holiday Washable Accent Rugs

Price: $7.99 to $12.99

Aldi’s holiday-themed accent rugs are another seasonal favorite that’s easy to grab on impulse. With cheerful designs featuring gingerbread houses, holiday colors or holly leaves, they seem like a fun way to add a festive touch to your entryway or kitchen. Unfortunately, “washable” can be code for thin rugs with no non-slip backing. Instead of decorating your floors with rugs that last only one season, choose long-lasting décor that will become a holiday tradition for your home.

Gourmet Chocolate Gift Boxes

Price: $4.39

Aldi is known for its excellent chocolate selection, but the fancy holiday gift boxes may not be worth it. They often feature elaborate packaging that drives up the price without improving the quality of what’s inside. Many of the same chocolates can be found in Aldi’s regular lineup for much less. While these boxes make for easy gifts, they’re not always the best value. A better option is to create your own gift assortment using Aldi’s European chocolate bars and truffles. Wrap them in a simple ribbon or add a handwritten tag and you’ll have a thoughtful, delicious gift that costs less and tastes just as good.

Holiday Dinnerware or Glassware Sets

Price: $4.99

Finally, those festive plates, holiday mugs and wine glasses with snowmen or holly patterns might catch your eye, but they’re another luxury worth skipping. They’re adorable for a few weeks, but after the holidays, they take up precious storage space until next year. And if they’re not dishwasher safe, you’re signing up for a lot of hand-washing in the middle of your holiday parties. Instead, stick with your everyday dinnerware and elevate your table with small, seasonal accents like cloth napkins, candles or a simple centerpiece. You’ll still get that festive look without adding clutter or spending extra on items you’ll rarely use.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

