5 Little Luxuries To Buy at Dollar Tree This October

September 30, 2025 — 09:16 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

Ready to slow down this fall and invest in yourself again? Dollar Tree has a surprising amount of self-care products for sale that won’t break your budget. From bath bombs to coconut-scented headwraps, you’ll save tons of money on little luxuries that cost a lot of money to buy elsewhere.

See what made our shopping recommendations for Dollar Tree little luxuries.

Silky Bow Clip

  • Price: $1.25

Add a romantic touch to your updo with a large silky bow clip. Choose from pink, cream or black colors — or splurge and buy all three for less than $5 altogether.

SPA Luxury Rainbow Bath Bombs

  • Price: $1.25

Where else but Dollar Tree can you get a set of two rainbow bath bombs for $1.25? And if you’re not into rainbows, you also can find SPA luxury bath bombs in gold glitter for the same price.

“These bath bombs are great. I bought them for my daughter’s spa party. We used them for the girls’ pedis. They are good size, smell nice and have a good fizz,” wrote Gonzobaby in a five-star review.

April Bath & Shower Coconut Infused Headwraps

  • Price: $1.25

Elevate your next spa day in a headwrap from April Bath & Shower. These microfiber headwraps are infused with argan oil and have a fantastic coconut scent. Choose from cream or blue colors while supplies last.

Ladies’ Classic Scuff Slippers

  • Price: $5

PSA: Women’s slippers are now available at Dollar Tree.

These new arrivals cost less than similar pairs for sale at Five Below, plus they’re super comfy, with a faux fur lining and slip-on design. A must-have for lounging around at home on the weekends.

Glass Pumpkin Candle

  • Price: $5

Celebrate autumn with a glass pumpkin candle. These homey candles come with wooden lids and are available in four festive colors. Splurge on one for your home or give them as gifts to friends and family members. 

Editor’s note: Prices and availability are accurate as of Sept. 25, 2025, and are subject to change. 

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Little Luxuries To Buy at Dollar Tree This October

