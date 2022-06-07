5 Lessons From Smart Credit Card Maximizers

I still remember my first credit card rewards redemption. Using Amtrak Guest Rewards points, I booked a round-trip ticket on Acela from Philadelphia to Boston in business class. As a poor college student, this felt like an incredible achievement: for a few thousand points, I saved $200 or so. More importantly, it meant I could go anywhere at all. Without points, my best option for fall break was hanging around campus.

As years have gone by, I started measuring my miles by tens of thousands instead of thousands. Then hundreds of thousands and, eventually, crossing the million-mile mark. Simultaneously, the value of those redemptions went up from three to four to five figures.

The not-so-secret? Using credit cards as a tool toward earning rewards.

While my own trips have led to incredible value—and incredible memories—they pale in comparison to what true credit card maximizers have done. They’ve learned how to “play the game” so intensely that travel to just about anywhere, in any class of service, is easily attainable. So whether you’re looking to dip your toe into miles or if you’re ready to advance, these strategies from credit card maximizers can help you earn (and redeem) at a higher level.

Before You Apply, Do The Math

With years of over-the-top mileage earning under his belt, it’s safe to say that Steve Belkin knows a thing or two about maximizing rewards. In fact, he’s even detailed some of those conquests in his book, “Mileage Maniac: My Genius, Madness and a Touch of Evil to Amass 40 Million Frequent Flyer Miles”. Yes, you read that right: forty million miles.

And while Belkin has been known to jump feet first in mileage promotions, he cautions that novices shouldn’t be that bold. “Airlines do a masterful job of convincing us we want to be in their program but there can be an expectation disconnect when you go to redeem your miles,” he says.

Before applying for a new credit card with an exciting welcome bonus—or investing hours into maximizing a promotion—make sure you understand the limitations of the program. A quick bit of research about how mileage programs are structured, or even a few sample search redemptions, can provide great insight into what things actually cost, how far ahead you need to plan and whether you’ll have to accept a connecting flight instead of the nonstop.

“Airlines created frequent flyer programs as a marketing tool meant to drive loyalty,” Belkin notes. There can still be excellent award options but it’s not always a slam dunk. Taking the time to truly search for which programs are the best (or worst) fit for you can save you from discouragement down the line.

Have More than One Credit Card and Give Each a Supporting Role

Rose Mountcastle, a mileage collector and frequent traveler, earns more than half a million miles per year in part by strategically spending on multiple cards. “Every card is good for something different,” she says. “I use one card for online purchases since it rewards at a higher rate and keep an eye on my Chase Freedom [Flex]’s rotating bonus categories that earn 5 points per dollar.”

While Mountcastle takes this to the extreme—responding ”I’ve lost count” when asked how many cards she has—you can apply the same strategy on a more manageable level. Mountcastle simplifies it by suggesting you take a look at your current spending habits to see if there’s any one category that stands out.

By choosing one card that rewards your highest spending category (such as dining out, grocery shopping or travel), you can optimize your rewards on what may amount to thousands of dollars per year. For the rest, keep it simple. There are several cash back cards available that offer a high reward rate without having to worry about what category your purchase classifies as.

If you decide to add a third, fourth or tenth card, Mountcastle recommends physically labeling each card with what its bonus categories are: “I used to do it in my head, but life has a lot of distractions.”

Carefully Say Goodbye to Cards That Don’t Serve You

Forbes Advisor contributor and business analyst Brandon Bycer, who proclaims himself as “the Airline Guy,” agrees with most experts that you shouldn’t just jump into new cards. “I don’t think a bonus alone should be enough to sign up for a card because after you’ve used up the bonus—well, now you have another credit card [that] you’re stuck with,” said Bycer. But, sometimes you’ll have a card that no longer meshes with your lifestyle. In that case, it’s okay to move on.

There’s an opportunity cost to using the “wrong” card which might mean you want to get rid of it and spring for a better fit. But first be aware that canceling a credit card (particularly one you’ve had for a long time) may hurt your credit score, which is a crucial number if you want to buy a home, get another credit card or shop for a car.

If you want to eliminate excess cards, make sure it’s one that doesn’t have a long history of payment activity and that doesn’t have a high credit limit. That way, when you close the account, you are minimizing any negative impact to your credit utilization and ultimately, your credit score.

And finally, before you say goodbye to a card you like but don’t want to pay for, make a quick call to inquire about a retention bonus. Banks know it’s much cheaper to keep a customer than to recruit a new one so may be willing to waive your annual fee or give you enough miles or points that keeping the card makes sense.

Pay Balances off and Pay on Time

If there’s one thing all our experts agree on, it’s that you need to use your credit cards responsibly or you’ll negate all the rewards you worked so hard to earn.

Cardholders who pay off their balance every month don’t have to worry about their APR; with a zero balance, your interest charges will be zero, too. But earning rewards worth 1, 2 or even 5% back won’t even make a dent if you’re paying 15% interest. Missing payments or paying late can tack on additional fees on top of the interest payments, too.

Before you apply for any rewards cards—or credit cards in general—make sure you have a handle on your personal finances and the responsibility to only charge what you’re positive you can pay off. Otherwise, you might be paying off that “free” vacation for years to come.

What’s more, certain card promotions are based on your credit score. If you hope to receive high welcome offers or qualify for specific cards again in the future, then keeping your credit history healthy is a must.

Don’t Limit Yourself to a Single Brand

One disappointment among mileage collectors is the tendency to increase award prices on a regular basis. Devaluations don’t happen on a set schedule but typically roll around every year or two and can leave you trapped in a program that’s no longer working for you.

To avoid this, “don’t be a brand snob,” says Belkin. “Programs like [American Express] Membership Rewards give you options among multiple airlines simultaneously.”

He continues with mileage-earning advice that may not deal with miles at all: “For a lot of travelers, cash is more productive than points.”

Everyone should have a good cash back card in their wallet and then redeem for statement credits that offset what Belkin calls “free agent airfares.” When it comes to cash, there are no blackout dates or restrictions on which airlines you can fly. Though there’s no aspirational upside, economy flyers might find this more advantageous.

Bottom Line

Any credit card rewards are better than earning nothing, but finding the right cards for your personal situation is paramount. Then, using them strategically is what can turn your redemption patterns from basic to supreme. With the right cards, a dash of planning and consistent responsibility, you too can plan the trip of your dreams.

