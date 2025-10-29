Hundreds of companies are reporting this week, including 5 of the Magnificent 7 companies. But it’s not all about big cap technology. Nearly every industry will be represented.

Investors might be surprised at the hidden gems among the companies reporting this week. One of the hot stocks is in infrastructure and another is in the storage area of technology, often forgotten by tech investors.

Big oil is going to start reporting this week with Exxon and Chevron leading it off. Energy has lagged this year.

Will these companies beat this quarter?

5 Key Earnings Charts to Watch

1. Eli Lilly and Co. ( LLY )

Eli Lilly has beat 2 out of the last 4 quarters. However, shares have traded in a narrow range this year. Eli Lilly is up just 6.2% year-to-date.

Earnings are expected to rise 74% this year and another 35.4% next year.

Should Eli Lilly be on your growth stock wish list?

2. Howmet Aerospace Inc. ( HWM )

Howmet Aerospace provides engineered solutions for customers in transportation and aerospace, including jet engine components. Howmet has only missed 1 time in the last 5 years, and it was in 2020.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace are up 83.8% year-to-date. Earnings are expected to rise 33.5% this year.

Will Howmet Aerospace beat again this quarter?

3. MasTec, Inc. ( MTZ )

MasTec is an infrastructure firm which has only missed once in the last 5 years. That miss was in 2023.

Shares of MasTec are up 55.8% year-to-date and are at 5-year highs. Earnings are expected to rise 60% this year and another 23.1% next year.

Should investors look at infrastructure stocks like MasTec in 2025?

4. Western Digital Corp. ( WDC )

Western Digital is in data storage devices and solutions. It has only missed on earnings twice in the last 5 years and that was in 2022 and 2023.

Shares of Western Digital have soared 177.2% year-to-date and are at new 5-year highs. Earnings are expected to jump 35.3% in 2025.

Will Western Digital beat again this quarter?

5. Exxon Mobil Corp. ( XOM )

Exxon Mobil is one of the largest oil and natural gas companies in the world. Exxon has beat on earnings 5 quarters in a row.

Shares are up just 6.9% year-to-date as oil prices have weakened. Exxon is expected to see an earnings decline this year of 18.2%.

Is the bottom near in oil, and for Exxon shares?

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of LLY in Zacks Insider Trader portfolio.]

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.