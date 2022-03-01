Earnings season is winding down but there are still several hundred companies expected to report earnings this week. They include a lot of retailers but also dozens of small and mid-cap companies that just don’t get the love of the large caps.

But there will still be some large cap companies too, including large cap technology companies.

These five companies are some of the key earnings reports this week.

The retailers continue to post their holiday quarters, which we know were solid. But what about in 2022?

Will the consumer continue to show up and shop?

5 Key Earnings Charts This Week

1. Salesforce CRM

Salesforce has a perfect earnings surprise track record over the last 5 years. It is truly an earnings all-star.

But the shares have fallen 24% in the last 6 months. Salesforce shares have also dropped 18% this year, even with the prior earnings beats.

Salesforce isn’t cheap, even with the shares sliding. It trades with a forward P/E of 44.

What will reverse the bearish sentiment on Salesforce shares?

2. Ross Stores ROST

Ross Stores has beat 3 quarters in a row which isn’t as good of a track record as some other apparel retailers.

Shares have sunk 22% in the last 6 months on worries about 2022.

Ross Stores now trades with a forward P/E of 17.

Is that cheap enough for investors to take a look? Or does Ross Stores have to sell-off further?

3. AMC Entertainment AMC

AMC Entertainment has missed 6 out of the last 7 quarters, including last quarter, but meme investors haven’t cared. They bid the shares up in 2021.

However, over the last 6 months, AMC Entertainment has fallen 56%.

Earnings estimates are still forecasting negative earnings in 2022 but they’ve been moving in the right direction. After losing $16.15 in 2020, the Zacks Consensus Estimate is looking for a loss of just $0.51 in 2022.

AMC Entertainment is expected to double its revenue to $4.8 billion in 2022 as people return to the movie theaters.

Will this quarter give AMC Entertainment shares a boost, or are the good times over for shareholders?

4. Urban Outfitters URBN

Urban Outfitters, which operates Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie and Free People, has beat on earnings six quarters in a row.

Last quarter, it talked about the strains and costs on its supply chain and worries about getting product to consumers in time for the holidays.

What are Urban Outfitters supply chains like in 2022? Has there been improvement?

Shares are down 8.7% year-to-date and over the last 6 months, have sunk 24%.

With a forward P/E of just 9.4, is Urban Outfitters a deal?

5. Abercrombie & Fitch ANF

Abercrombie & Fitch has also beat six quarters in a row.

Shares are actually up 11.5% year-to-date, bucking the trend among many apparel retailers which have seen their shares fall.

Investors should watch for an update on the supply chain as well as trends for the spring.

Abercrombie & Fitch is also cheap, trading with a forward P/E of just 9.8.

Is there further upside in Abercrombie & Fitch in 2022?

