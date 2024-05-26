5 Items That Are Always Cheaper at Smart & Final

Smart & Final is a chain of warehouse-style grocery stores that has no membership fee. While prices can vary based on location, promotions and market changes, there are several types of items that are consistently cheaper at Smart & Final than traditional grocery stores.

Consumers’ Checkbook found that Smart & Final had 14% lower prices than other stores in the Bay Area. Saving 14% on groceries every week (if you spend $250) could save you $1,800 a year.

Bulk Items

Smart & Final excels at providing bulk items at reduced prices. This includes large quantities of non-perishable goods such as rice, beans, pasta, and canned goods. By selling in larger quantities, Smart & Final can offer lower prices per unit, making it an ideal place for large families or budget-conscious shoppers to stock up.

Party Essentials

When it comes to hosting a large event, party planners should go to Smart & Final for affordable party essentials. Disposable tableware, napkins, cups, and decorations are available in bulk and at lower prices, which is particularly useful if you’re organizing a large gathering on a budget.

Beverages

Smart & Final is known for its deals on drinks. From cases of bottled water to soda and sports drinks, buying drinks in bulk can lead to significant savings. Additionally, they offer a range of alcoholic beverages at competitive prices, and are know for having the best prices on coffee and tea.

Cleaning Supplies

You can find good deals on cleaning supplies at Smart & Final. Whether it’s dish soap, laundry detergent, or sanitizing products, buying in larger quantities from Smart & Final often results in cost savings.

Seasonal Specials

During holidays or special events, Smart & Final typically offers promotional deals on seasonal items. This can include discounts on baking ingredients around the holidays or special pricing on barbecue essentials during summer months.

