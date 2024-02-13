Earnings season isn’t over yet. There are hundreds of companies expected to report this week including big technology companies, popular growth stocks and a lot of consumer-focused companies that soared during the pandemic but which are now trying to adapt to the post-pandemic world.

The 2023 holiday season was another strong holiday but was it for every consumer-focused company? We’re starting to get earnings reports from some of them including two of them here.

We will also hopefully get a first look at 2024 guidance and color on if inflation is coming down.

Earnings All-Stars

Several of these companies have excellent earnings surprise track records. It’s not easy to beat every quarter, or nearly every quarter, for 5 years with a pandemic going on. But two of these companies have only missed once in that time. That’s incredible.

Will these companies beat again?

5 Interesting Earnings Charts This Week

1. Crocs, Inc. ( CROX )

Crocs has an amazing earnings surprise track record. It has only missed once in the last 5 years and it was in 2020 when COVID hit.

Shares of Crocs have rallied in 2024, adding 13.3% but are still down 4.5% over the last year. It’s cheap, with a forward P/E of 9.2.

Should investors be taking a look at Crocs in 2024?

2. YETI Holdings, Inc. ( YETI )

YETI has a great earnings surprise track record, having only missed 2 times in the last 5 years. It has beat 3 quarters in a row.

Shares of YETI have fallen 9.1% year-to-date but are up 15.4% over the last year. YETI shares have been stuck in a narrow trading range for most of the last 2 years, however. It trades with a forward P/E of 18.4.

What will be the catalyst for YETI this quarter?

3. Shake Shack Inc. ( SHAK )

Shake Shack has a great earnings surprise track record with just 1 miss in the last 5 years and it was when COVID hit. That is impressive given the challenges facing restaurants during the pandemic.

Shares are up 4.1% year-to-date and have gained 39% over the last year. Shake Shack isn’t cheap. It trades with a forward P/E of 168.9.

Should a restaurant like Shake Shack be on your short list?

4. Coinbase Global, Inc. ( COIN )

Coinbase has put together 3 big beats in a row. Shares have sold off in 2024, however, falling 19.6% year-to-date.

Over the last year, Coinbase has rallied 148% in anticipation of cryptocurrency ETFs. It does not have a P/E because Coinbase is expected to lose $0.42 in 2024. That is earnings growth of 49% as the 2023 Zacks Consensus is calling for a loss of $0.82.

Is this a buying opportunity in Coinbase?

5. Roku, Inc. ( ROKU )

Roku has only missed 3 times in the last 5 years but one of those misses was last quarter. Prior to that miss, it had beat 4 quarters in a row.

Shares of Roku are down 2.9% year-to-date but rallied 79.5% over the last year. Roku doesn’t have a P/E as it is expected to lose $2.32 in 2024. However, that’s earnings growth of 53.6% as the Zacks Consensus is looking for a loss of $5.01 in 2023.

Will Roku return to its earnings beating ways this week?

