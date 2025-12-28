5 Incredible Growth Stocks to Buy for 2026

Key Points

SoFi, MercadoLibre, and Lemonade are disrupting traditional financial services with technology.

On is developing its brand globally and gaining a loyal following.

Taiwan Semiconductor has huge tailwinds in AI development.

As the year comes to a close, it's been another double-digit gain for the S&P 500, which is up almost 18% in 2025. The index is up about 80% during the past three years alone, demonstrating why investing in the S&P 500 is such a compelling thesis.

However, you can bring it up a notch by investing in top growth stocks in 2026. There's no way to know whether the market can keep climbing this year and next, but over time, it grows much more often than it contracts. SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), On Holding (NYSE: ONON), Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), and Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) can supercharge your portfolio this year, but more importantly, they all have incredible long-term opportunities.

1. SoFi: Disruptive banking

SoFi is a digital bank that's attracting new customers at a fast pace. Not only is it growing quickly, but revenue growth accelerated in the 2025 third quarter to 38% year over year. That's a phenomenal rate for any company, especially a bank, which is typically slow-growing as an industry.

It's a classic fintech company, combining traditional financial services with technology. These are the kinds of services that used to take up a lot of time and visits to bank branches that are now doable with the swipe of a finger. SoFi's niche is its simple-to-use app that's a game changer, and it's one-stop shop approach that makes total financial management available in one place.

SoFi stock is up 79% this year (as of Dec. 26), and it could soar higher in 2026 and beyond.

2. MercadoLibre: Tech powerhouse

MercadoLibre is the leading e-commerce company in Latin America, holding its own against direct competition from Amazon and other global names. Its region is notably underpenetrated, giving it a long runway as it changes the retail narrative. It has also launched complementary fintech services that serve to create a diversified ecosystem of products. That gives it a dominant position and an edge in a growing market.

It's still in high-growth mode, with a 49% year-over-year sales increase (currency neutral) in the third quarter. It's balancing investments in its future with staying comfortably profitable, and it's constantly rolling out new features to attract customers and simplify the buying process. It has a huge growth runway for the foreseeable future.

3. On: The new name in premium activewear

On is a fast-growing activewear brand that's gaining a loyal following. It sells premium products and competes with companies like Nike and Lululemon Athletica, and it's growing much faster than either of them. Its premium pricing leads to high gross margins, and its affluent consumer base is more resilient when under economic pressure.

The brand is still working its way around the world, developing brand awareness, and it's fairly small as compared with its peers. That gives it more room to expand as it builds its business, and it could skyrocket in 2026 and much longer.

4. Lemonade: Insurance technology

Lemonade is a disruptive insurance powerhouse, offering digital services and using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to offer a better product. It has been attracting customers at a rapid pace since launching, but its algorithms are finally working well enough to move toward profitability. From here, management envisions the model becoming extremely efficient and profitable as the company continues to increase revenue.

After years of investor disappointment, Lemonade stock is up nearly 450% during the past three years. However, it's expecting to become profitable on an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) basis in 2026, and it could climb even higher.

5. Taiwan Semiconductor: Underpinning AI development

Nvidia and hyperscalers like Amazon and Alphabet may get the most attention for their developments in AI, but Taiwan Semiconductor plays a key role in making it happen. It manufactures the chips that are used for AI production, and it's the largest company of its kind. Since it makes chips for all kinds of applications, it's not limited by whatever the trend of the day is, and it can drive tech development in any area, giving it continued growth opportunities.

However, for the sake of a 2026 discussion, it has potent tailwinds as hyperscalers increase AI spend and demand picks up for chips from many of its clients. Expect Taiwan Semi to enjoy more high gains in the coming year and longer.

Jennifer Saibil has positions in Lemonade, MercadoLibre, On Holding, SoFi Technologies, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Lemonade, Lululemon Athletica Inc., MercadoLibre, Nike, Nvidia, On Holding, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

