The 5 Hottest Robinhood Stocks to Kick Off 2026

The popular online brokerage Robinhood has given rise to a whole new generation of retail investors who are active and invested in the market, and this group has significantly more influence than it did a decade ago. Now, retail can influence stocks, which is why all investors need to keep tabs on where the retail winds are blowing.

Robinhood regularly provides data on the most-owned stocks on its platform. Here are the five hottest stocks on Robinhood as we kick off 2026.

1. Tesla

The electric vehicle (EV) and robotaxi company Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has long been a favorite among retail investors since it went public in 2010. Not only has Tesla made many investors rich along the way, but the market has been captivated by the company's controversial CEO, Elon Musk, who has given the company a cultlike following.

While Tesla struggled at times in 2025 due to challenges in its core EV business, the market has shifted its focus to the company's full self-driving technology, emerging robotaxi fleet, and eventual Optimus humanoid robots.

Some Wall Street analysts view it as one of the most innovative artificial intelligence (AI) stocks in the market, while others find it woefully overvalued. I share concerns regarding the high multiples the stock trades at, but I don't see it losing favor with the retail crowd anytime soon.

2. Nvidia

Not surprisingly, retail investors have poured into the artificial intelligence (AI) chip giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) in recent years and have also been greatly rewarded. Nvidia is the ultimate pick-and-shovel play in the AI sector, which many believe will transform society as we know it. The company has also dominated the chip sector and delivered staggering gross margins, at one point in the mid-70s percentage range.

Nvidia could see both tailwinds and headwinds in 2026. On the one hand, investors are concerned that competitors may start to erode Nvidia's market share and cut into its margins. There are also concerns about how the company accounts for depreciation and all the investments Nvidia is making in its vendors and customers, which the bears believe is creating a circular revenue cycle that may not be sustainable.

On the other hand, Nvidia is still seeing strong demand and could get its business in China back up and running, which is a significant market and would drive revenue materially higher.

3. Apple

Iconic consumer tech giant Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is part of the "Magnificent Seven," but was dogged last year by tariffs, as most of its iPhones are manufactured abroad. Investors have also been disappointed in Apple's lack of an AI strategy. However, later in 2025, this turned into a strength of sorts, as investors became concerned that other Magnificent Seven members were spending recklessly on AI capital expenditures (capex).

This creates several paths to a better year in 2026. Tech investors may view the stock as a safer bet among the Magnificent Seven names, especially if concerns about capex linger. Alternatively, Apple could develop a strong AI strategy at some point this year that excites investors.

Down 12% over the past year (as of Dec. 29), Apple's stock has trailed the broader market, but the company clearly still has a great business that at some point is likely to benefit from AI.

4. Amazon

Another Magnificent Seven stock lagging the broader market, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has also been hit hard by tariffs, as a significant portion of third-party sellers and products sold on Amazon's massive e-commerce marketplace are manufactured or based in China or abroad. However, this may be one of the tech giants investors should consider.

Amazon has built one of the largest, strongest logistics networks in the world, allowing consumers to buy almost anything and have it delivered to their door within a few days. This is unlikely to be replicated anytime soon. Furthermore, Amazon is also one of the largest cloud players with Amazon Web Services.

This business will benefit as more people simply move their businesses to the cloud. It will also benefit as more businesses deploy AI solutions because AWS is well-positioned to assist businesses in running large language models (LLMs).

5. Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is one of the few companies among Robinhood's most-owned stocks that is not an AI play. The stock has performed well this year, due to a strategic pivot regarding its electric vehicle business. Instead of trying to mass-produce EVs, an endeavor that has resulted in high costs, Ford now plans to focus on hybrids and internal combustion vehicles with a clear path to profitability.

Ford will have to take a $19.5 billion charge as a result of the move, but investors were relieved to see this. The EV market faces challenges, particularly with the Trump administration having eliminated a $7,500 federal tax credit for EVs. EV policies under the current administration are unlikely to improve.

Furthermore, Ford recently raised its 2025 guidance for adjusted earnings before interest and taxes and reaffirmed its adjusted free cash flow guidance. The company also has a very attractive, roughly 4.5% trailing-12-month dividend yield.

