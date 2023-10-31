It’s another busy week in earnings season, with over 1100 companies expected to report, including many in the S&P 500. This is another key week on Wall Street. We’ll hear a lot about guidance for Q4 and beyond.

So far, this earnings season has been solid. We’re not hearing doom and gloom from the companies, even those that are consumer-centric. But many are being “cautious.”

Red Hot Charts

With the major stock indexes coming off of 2 months of weakness, there are always some individual stocks that buck that trend. These 5 companies are some of them. Each one has beat the performance of the S&P 500 year-to-date.

And they have amazing earnings surprise track records, including one that has a 5-year perfect record.

Will they beat again this quarter?

5 Hot Earnings Charts

1. Builders FirstSource, Inc. ( BLDR )

Builders FirstSource has an amazing earnings surprise track record. It’s an earnings all-star with a perfect earnings record the last 5 years. That took extra skill to do during the COVID pandemic.

Shares of Builders FirstSource are up 64% year-to-date but they’ve fallen 14.6% over the last month. Surprisingly, even after the year’s big rally, it’s still cheap, with a forward P/E of just 7.8.

Is Wall Street being too pessimistic on Builders FirstSource going into this report?

2. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ( ELF )

e.l.f. Beauty is one of the big stock winners this year. It has beat and raised each quarter this year. Not only that, but e.l.f. Beauty has only missed one time in the last 5 years, and it was in 2021.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty are up 85% year-to-date but have fallen 6.9% in the last month. It’s not cheap. e.l.f. Beauty is trading with a forward P/E of 41.

Will e.l.f. Beauty beat, and raise, again this week?

3. Eli Lilly & Company ( LLY )

Eli Lilly has beat 3 out of the last 4 quarters and has a solid earnings surprise track record over the last 5 years.

Shares of Eli Lilly are up 54.6% year-to-date and it’s one of the rare stocks that is actually up in the last month, instead of down, gaining 5.3%. It’s trading near its 5-year high.

Thanks to the excitement over the weight loss drugs, Eli Lilly has joined the ranks of the expensive tech stocks this year with a high valuation. It trades with a forward P/E of 84.

Is Eli Lilly too hot to handle?

4. Booking Holdings Inc. ( BKNG )

Booking Holdings has beat on earnings 11 quarters in a row which is impressive given the volatility in travel the last few years.

Shares of Booking Holdings are up 38.4% year-to-date, but have fallen 9.6% in the last month. The stock has finally broken out of its multi-year pattern and hit new 5-year highs. Booking Holdings is attractively valued with a forward P/E of 19.

Should Booking Holdings be on your short list?

5. Huron Consulting Group Inc. ( HURN )

Huron Consulting Group is a stealth stock that has a red-hot chart. It has beat 9 quarters in a row and has only missed twice in the last 5 years.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group are up 35% year-to-date and are trading near its 5-year high. Over the last month, shares have pulled back but only 6.2%. Huron Consulting Group is still attractively valued, with a forward P/E of just 21.

Will Huron Consulting Group beat again this week?

[In full disclosure, the author of this article owns shares of BKNG in her personal portfolio.]

