5 Hot Buys Ready to Spring Higher in March

Spring is about to be sprung, and along with it come several hot buys for traders and investors. The questions to be answered include what drives the market, the catalysts at hand, and how high the stock may go.

In all cases, bull case scenarios suggest modest to moderate triple-digit gains are possible over time. The question for investors and traders alike is which stocks fit the portfolio and how many shares to buy.

Advanced Micro Devices Advancing Toward Critical Catalyst

The Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) market is supported by end-market normalization in critical segments. The market is driven by AI and data centers, which are accelerating revenue growth to record levels even as revenue itself sets records.

The catalyst in 2025 is the combination of wicked-hot GPU and CPU demand tied to AI and datacenter build-outs, and the upcoming launch of MI450 products and Helios rack-scale solutions. The critical component is rack-scale solutions, which will elevate AMD to NVIDIA’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) level and enable it to effectively serve hyperscaler needs.

In February, analysts revised their outlook for share prices by issuing upgrades and adjusting price targets. They reaffirmed and bolstered the Moderate Buy rating, highlighting a 45% potential upside from key support levels at the consensus. The high-end range, which is likely to be reached by year’s end, has this stock rising by approximately 90%. Assuming that upcoming results are as robust as industry trends suggest, the consensus and high-end targets are also likely to move higher by year’s end.

Micron Technology Signals Continuation of Trend

Micron Technology's (NASDAQ: MU) market is supported by the same AI trends as Advanced Micro Devices'. The difference is that MU's price action is tied to its position as a high-bandwidth memory (HBM) provider, which is critical to AI applications globally.

The story in late February is that price action is breaking out of a consolidation, signalling the continuation of the trend. This is significant because the signal marks the halfway point of this rally, and it's already advanced approximately $200, or 100%, since the last market correction. In this scenario, MU stock price will advance into the $600 to $800 range by year’s end, potentially before mid-year.

MU’s consensus stock price target lags the action as of month-end but still provides robust support due to the trend. Those include firming coverage, a nearly-200% trailing 12-month increase in the consensus, and a high-end pointing to $500.

Amprius Technologies: Earnings Ramp Underway

Amprius Technologies (NYSE: AMPX) is well-positioned as a disruptive force in the battery market. Its silicon anode design provides superior performance and energy density, critical for range and payload capacity.

The story in February is that the upcoming March earnings release will be a catalyst, likely affirming the company’s hyper-growth trajectory. As it stands, analysts forecast a high-double to low-triple-digit revenue growth pace over the next eight quarters, with profits by the end of 2027.

The stock price action has AMPX set up to channel up to the top of its range, potentially topping the $15 mark before mid-year. Consensus forecasts a move above $16.50, which would be sufficient for 75% upside relative to the critical support level.

e.l.f. Beauty Is at a Buyable Bottom

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is in the midst of a turnaround driven by outperformance, operational excellence, market share gains, and a robust growth outlook. The stock price confirmed its bottom in February, following the earnings release, and indicates a buyable bottom is in place. The report included an aggressive 2026 guide, with revenue and earnings growth well-above expectations at the low end of the range.

The analysts' response was mixed, including a few price target reductions, but the takeaway is bullish. The target changes narrow the range around consensus, which forecasts a nearly 30% upside.

A 30% upside puts this market above critical moving averages, set up to advance as the year progresses. Longer term, valuation metrics suggest this stock can rise by 100% over the next few years as its earnings grow in line with the outlook.

Aeluma: Betting Big on Keeping Data Centers Cool

Aeluma (NASDAQ: ALMU) is the riskiest play in this list, as it is still a pre-revenue company. However, it is on track to commercialize its technology by year’s end, and there is high demand for the product.

What is the product? Highly efficient photonic and manufacturing processes for compound semiconductors. Its products and techniques are critical to AI, as photonics enables higher-speed, lower-latency, high-bandwidth data transmission, which is critical to the most advanced AI applications.

Analysts rate it as a Hold and see it advancing by 65% at the consensus. Catalysts this year include a string of new U.S. government contracts and the expectation that follow-on contracts will emerge as the year progresses. A move to the consensus is sufficient to match the all-time high, putting this market on track to continue advancing in the years ahead.

