5 Home Renovation Projects That Are Most Tariff-Proof

Even home renovation projects aren’t immune to global politics. President Donald Trump’s tariffs have shaken up the world economic order, and according to Better Homes and Gardens, they could cause the prices of construction and renovation materials to rise.

But not every project is equally affected. “When thinking about projects that aren’t going to be as impacted by tariffs, you’ll want to think about projects where the materials are typically sourced in the U.S.,” Angie Hicks, co-founder of home services website Angi (formerly Angie’s List), wrote in an email.

For homeowners looking to protect their budgets, these five renovation projects are among the most tariff-proof.

Maintenance and Repair

“Many maintenance and repair projects are tariff-proof in that they are unavoidable,” explained Marine Sargsyan, staff economist at Houzz, an online platform for home remodeling and design. “Considering that more than half of U.S. homes were built before 1980 (51%), it’s no surprise that dated exterior features and core systems require attention.”

Unlike elective renovations, these projects are driven by necessity. Homeowners are more likely to prioritize them regardless of rising material costs.

“We always recommend tackling maintenance projects first to help prevent surprise expenses later,” Hicks said. “This means making sure your roof is in good shape, getting an HVAC tune-up or taking care of any plumbing issues.”

Home System Upgrades

Another type of renovation project homeowners should consider is a home system upgrade. “While tariffs may impact some of the materials required to complete these projects, labor has a more significant implication on project budgets and timelines,” Sargsyan said.

According to the 2025 U.S. Houzz & Home Study, some system upgrades, such as plumbing and electrical, have consistently been the second-most-frequent type of project for the past few years.

“Median spend for home system projects remained relatively stable year over year across almost all categories, with the exception of plumbing systems, for which spend jumped by 25%, to $1,500,” she added.

Painting

Hicks wrote that a great example of a home renovation project that uses locally sourced materials is painting.

While many American manufacturers of paint import ingredients, not all do. For example, Benjamin Moore’s website states that the company makes all of its own resins and pigments in the U.S. Miller Paint is another American paint company that makes premium paints in the U.S. formulated specifically for the Pacific Northwest.

Shelves, Cabinets and Flooring

“You could also consider projects that are using locally sourced lumber for building things like shelves, cabinets and flooring,” Hicks explained.

The U.S. obtains most of its lumber domestically, but it also imports a significant portion from Canada. “The Q2 2025 Houzz U.S. Renovation Barometer found that construction professionals are most concerned about tariffs on lumber (83%),” Sargsyan explained. “While a proposed additional 25% tariff on Canadian lumber was delayed and ultimately exempted, the dust hasn’t settled and policy direction remains uncertain.”

You can check where the lumber was sourced by its grading stamp, shelf tag at the store or lumberyard, or request the supplier or contractor to provide a certificate of origin. Some wood species are predominantly U.S.-grown, such as Southern Yellow Pine (SYP). You can also verify lumber origin using the FSC Search tool.

Landscaping

“Landscaping could be a great project as long as you’re using plants and trees that are sourced in the U.S.,” Hicks recommended.

Houzz found that more than half of renovating homeowners (53%) improved their outdoor spaces and typically completed nearly two outdoor projects on average. “As we enter the summer season, it’s a great time to invest in outdoor areas to extend the livable space of your home,” Sargsyan said.

