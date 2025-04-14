5 Highly Rated Dividends With 50% Upside According to Analysts

Healthy dividends, higher-than-average yield, and insulation from tariff risk are attractive investment qualities that stocks on this list share. They are also among the highest-rated dividend stocks tracked by MarketBeat, a list of quality dividend stocks ranked by analysts' sentiment ratings.

These stocks are all rated as a Moderate Buy or better in early Q2 2025 and have the potential for a 50% return at the analysts’ consensus target.

Copa Holdings Flies Low, Well Below Analysts' Target Range

[content-module:DividendStats|NYSE:CPA]

Copa Holdings (NYSE: CPA) is interesting for many reasons, including its 7.75% dividend yield, analysts' price targets, exposure to emerging markets in Latin America, and well-supported industry.

It is a regional air carrier with services throughout Central and South America and the Caribbean.

The results in F2024 include a slight contraction in revenue that sparked an analyst price target reset, but growth is expected to resume in 2025, and the market overcorrected.

Trading at $85, COPA stock is $45 or more than 50% below the lowest target set in 2025, with the potential for an 85% gain at the consensus.

The dividend is less than 45% of the 2025 EPS outlook and is supported by a healthy balance sheet.

While global trade relations may impact business negatively, the sharp Q2 decline in oil prices will help sustain healthy margins.

Copa also benefits from strong travel demand trends across Latin America, where expanding middle-class populations are driving long-term growth.

Combined with disciplined cost management, the company is positioned to rebound sharply once broader market conditions stabilize.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital: High-Yield In Green Energy

[content-module:DividendStats|NYSE:HASI]

HA Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure (NYSE: HASI) was once a REIT but is now a C-Corporation focused on investment in U.S. sustainable energy infrastructure.

It has indirect exposure to tariffs, insulated mainly due to industry, region, and operation.

The highlights from 2024 include the expected erratic revenue growth and steadily improving earnings quality.

Earnings continue to trend higher and support a high-yielding dividend worth nearly 7% in early Q2 2025. The payout ratio is high at 70%, but less of a worry than it could be due to the operation, which is essentially still a REIT but without restrictions.

Fifteen analysts rate this stock as a Buy and see it advancing by 35% at the low end of their range and 72% at the consensus.

Ongoing investments in solar, wind, and other sustainable infrastructure projects position HASI to benefit from the long-term transition to renewable energy.

With a stable operating model and strong support from favorable government policies, the company remains well-placed to deliver both income and growth.

Suncor Energy: Pumping Cash Out of the Oilsands

[content-module:DividendStats|NYSE:SU]

Suncor Energy (NYSE: SU) is a Canadian-based oilsands operator with exposure to U.S. markets but improving exposure to foreign energy markets with less reliance on U.S. pipelines.

Declining oil prices will impact revenue and profitability. Still, the balance sheet is healthy, and the dividend obligation is relatively small, so it should be sustainable throughout the downturn, although there is some risk of reduction.

Until then, the yield is above 5%, shares are near $45, and analysts are buying.

MarketBeat tracks 15 analysts with current ratings in early Q2; they rate the stock as a Moderate Buy and see it advancing by 50% at the low-end range and nearly 100% at the consensus.

Additionally, Suncor’s focus on operational efficiency and disciplined capital spending should help cushion margins even as crude prices fluctuate.

With global energy demand projected to remain resilient, especially outside North America, the company is well-positioned to rebound once market conditions stabilize.

Matador Resources Pulls Back Into Deep Value Territory

[content-module:DividendStats|NYSE:MTDR]

Matador Resources (NYSE: MTDR) is a small, U.S.-based oil operation with significant market support. Insiders, institutions, and analysts are buying this stock for reasons that include cash flow.

It is a cash-flow-focused business that produces profits and pays a highly sustainable distribution with an equally high expectation of distribution growth.

The payout is less than 15% of the 2024 earnings, and repurchases are possible.

Recent actions include divesting non-performing assets that bolstered the already strong balance sheet, resulting in management putting buybacks on the table.

Fourteen analysts rate this stock as a Moderate Buy; they see it advancing by 75% at the low end of the range and more than 100% at the consensus.

Matador’s lean operating model and focus on high-return drilling projects position it to weather commodity price swings better than many of its peers.

With strong cash reserves, increasing capital returns, and a favorable analyst outlook, MTDR offers investors a rare blend of growth, stability, and upside potential.

Dell: Margin Tailwinds Versus Tariff Headwinds

[content-module:DividendStats|NYSE:DELL]

Dell (NYSE: DELL) is more exposed to tariffs but has a mitigating factor in its favor: AI.

The rise of AI and new AI products has the company on track to widen its operating margin and potentially offset the impact of tariffs.

Even so, the dividend is safe, less than 25% of the 2025 earnings consensus.

The analysts' trends in 2025 include increasing coverage, firming sentiment, a Moderate Buy rating, and expectations for more than 50% upside at the low end of their range and nearly 100% at the consensus.

Strong momentum in AI-related demand, coupled with Dell’s disciplined capital returns and resilient cash flow, positions the company well for long-term growth.

As AI adoption accelerates across industries, Dell’s expanding product portfolio could become a powerful driver for both earnings stability and upside surprises later in the year.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.