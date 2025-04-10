5 Highest-Rated Dividend Stocks According to MarketBeat

MarketBeat has many tools, including the Top Rated Dividend Stocks screener. It ranks the top-100 dividend-paying stocks according to analysts' sentiment, giving a 4.00 to those with 100% Buy ratings and a 1.00 to those with 100% Sell ratings. This list includes five of the seven top-rated stocks, including two infrastructure plays and three REITs, notable because they are “real assets.”

Real assets are an asset class that includes commodities, infrastructure, and real estate. They are investments with intrinsic value whose industries have high barriers to entry, are insulated from interest rates and inflation, and have visible revenue streams guaranteed by long-term contracts. Real assets are critical to investors because they offer diversification from traditional assets, provide cash flow, and can reduce portfolio volatility.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Is the Top-Ranked Dividend Stock

[content-module:DividendStats|NYSE:FBRT]

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE: FBRT) is the top-ranked dividend stock on MarketBeat’s platform.

It has a score of 3.29 based on seven analysts' ratings. They peg the stock at Buy and see it advancing by 40% at the low end of their range and 45% at the consensus.

The consensus rating has a relatively high conviction, with most targets falling within a narrow range, and recent activity is bullish.

Two revisions were issued in early March, reiterating Buy ratings and an expectation for significant upside in 2025. Regarding Franklin BSP’s business, it invests in mortgage-backed securities, primarily variable-rate mortgages, and pays a healthy dividend.

The yield is running above 11%, with shares near long-term lows, but there is a catch. The payout came in well above the 2024 DCF and is in danger of reduction. The offset is that the balance sheet is healthy and well capitalized, and earnings are expected to grow significantly over the next two years.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, A Leader in Infrastructure Investment

[content-module:DividendStats|NYSE:BIP]

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE: BIP) is a leader in infrastructure investment with over 125 years of industry experience.

The limited partnership company owns and operates infrastructure assets in four categories: utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses. The data businesses segment will be noteworthy in 2025 due to its exposure to data centers and AI.

It is the second-highest-rated dividend stock according to MarketBeat’s data, rated a Buy by seven analysts with a 50% upside potential at the consensus. It yields more than 6% in early Q2 2024, and the distribution tends to increase annually.

Brookfield’s diversified asset base provides a steady stream of cash flow, even during economic downturns. Its growing focus on digital infrastructure, particularly data centers, positions it to benefit from the rising demand driven by AI and cloud computing. Combined with its strong yield and history of consistent distribution growth, BIP offers investors a rare mix of income, stability, and long-term tech-driven upside.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Has Tailwinds

[content-module:DividendStats|NASDAQ:SEI]

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ: SEI) provides a wide range of products and services in two segments: on-site power generation and oil and gas services.

It is the third highest-ranking dividend stock on the MarketBeat platform and is rated a Buy by six analysts who forecast it to rise by more than 100% at the low end of their range.

Highlights from F2024 include reverting to revenue growth, accelerating revenue growth, and improving guidance, forecasting a solid growth year in 2025.

The company’s strong cash flow generation supports its attractive dividend, adding to its appeal for income-focused investors.

Additionally, Solaris' strategic positioning in two essential industries could help insulate it from broader market volatility, making it a stock to watch heading into the second half of the year.

American Tower Is Central to 5G, Data Centers, and AI

[content-module:DividendStats|NYSE:AMT]

American Tower (NYSE: AMT) is among the largest globally operating REITs, owning a network of multi-tenant communications towers and an interconnected network of U.S. data centers. Its business is insulated from tariffs because it is primarily services-based, using locally situated towers.

It is the 5th top-ranked dividend stock, rated a Buy by 16 analysts. They forecast a 15% upside at the consensus, but a move above it is likely due to the trend.

The last earnings report resulted in increased analyst coverage, firming sentiment, and a rebound in the consensus target. This REIT yields over 3%.

American Tower also benefits from long-term secular trends, including rising global mobile data usage and the ongoing rollout of 5G infrastructure. Its international footprint and mission-critical assets position it well to capture future growth.

With stable cash flows, inflation-linked leases, and a strong balance sheet, AMT remains a compelling option for investors seeking both income and resilience in uncertain markets.

Iron Mountain Transverses Data Management Needs

[content-module:DividendStats|NYSE:IRM]

Iron Mountain (NYSE: IRM) is an interesting REIT operating in numerous locations globally. It is focused on data storage and management, not just digital. Its services span traditional physical storage of data and assets to digital, including data centers and AI.

According to MarketBeat, it is the 7th highest-rated dividend stock, rated as a Buy by eight analysts who forecast a consensus 55% upside by year’s end.

Iron Mountain’s diversification across physical and digital storage helps create a stable revenue base, even during periods of economic uncertainty.

Its growing investment in data centers and AI infrastructure positions the company to capitalize on rising global demand for secure information management.

With a strong dividend yield and a focus on high-growth technology verticals, IRM offers investors a unique combination of defensive stability and forward-looking opportunity.

