5 High-Yield Stocks to Shield Your Portfolio From the Storm

The stock market just broke below its 200-day Simple Moving Average, and fear is accelerating. The popular S&P 500 ETF, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA: SPY), not only sliced through that key technical level last week, but also broke below a major area of multi-year support around $660. It's now close to correction territory, sitting nearly 5% negative on the year and over 7% off from its 52-week high. Friday's 1.7% decline alone was enough to rattle even the most patient bulls.

What began as a targeted selloff in mega-cap technology and software stocks has since evolved into a broader market and economic problem. Surging oil prices tied to the Middle East conflict, rising inflation, and the near-complete evaporation of rate cut expectations have created a deeply uncertain environment. Risk-off sentiment is firmly in control, and the dollar has bounced sharply off its 52-week lows in recent weeks.

Many investors are now asking the right questions. Move to cash and wait for a bottom? Sit tight? Or rotate into high-yield dividend stocks that can provide income protection during a prolonged period of volatility? For those considering the latter, here are five high-yield dividend stocks worth watching closely.

British American Tobacco: Defensive Positioning With a 5.6% Yield

British American Tobacco plc (NYSE: BTI) is a multinational tobacco and nicotine products company headquartered in London. Its defensive characteristics are already showing up in its 2026 performance.

While the broader market has sold off, BTI is up over 1% year to date, excluding dividends, a meaningful outperformance that reflects the appeal of consumer defensive stocks during times of stress.

The headline attraction is its 5.6% dividend yield, one of the most substantial income offerings among large-cap consumer defensive names. Valuation metrics add further appeal, with a P/E of 12.5 and a forward P/E of almost 11. Institutions have taken notice, recording $3 billion in inflows over the prior 12 months versus just $960 million in outflows.

On the chart, BTI has maintained a firm uptrend over the past year, gaining nearly 40%. As long as the $50 to $53 support zone holds, the higher-timeframe bullish trend remains intact.

Pfizer: A Healthcare Giant Quietly Bucking the Trend

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) benefits from one of the most reliable defensive characteristics in investing. Regardless of economic conditions, people still need prescriptions and medical treatments.

That dynamic, combined with meaningful fundamental improvements, has helped PFE surge almost 8% year to date.

On the higher timeframe, the stock appears to have found its footing, with $28 as the next key resistance and potential breakout level.

From an income perspective, Pfizer is highly compelling. It offers a 6.4% dividend yield and an annual dividend of $1.72 per share. Analysts maintain a neutral Hold consensus rating but carry a price target forecasting nearly 5% additional upside.

Institutional activity has been constructive, with $16.1 billion in purchases over the prior 12 months versus $11.9 billion in outflows, reflecting growing confidence in the stock's recovery.

Kraft Heinz: Deep Value and a 7.42% Yield for Patient Investors

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC) is not without its challenges. The global food and beverage giant has fallen nearly 12% year to date, weighed down by shifting consumer preferences toward private-label brands and persistent volume declines across North American categories.

Q4 2025 revenue came in at $6.35 billion, down 3.4% year over year and slightly below consensus, though EPS of 67 cents did beat expectations of 61 cents.

For patient investors, however, KHC is becoming increasingly interesting. The stock is approaching its 2020 lows on the higher timeframe. Its forward P/E is nearing single digits, and its dividend yield has climbed to a substantial 7.5%.

Analysts hold a consensus Reduce rating but still see nearly 15% upside to their $24.78 price target.

Institutions have been active buyers as well, recording $4 billion in inflows over the prior 12 months, versus $1.8 billion in outflows. For income-focused investors with patience, that combination is hard to ignore.

Verizon Communications: Momentum, Income, and a 20-Year Dividend Growth Streak

Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) is the clear momentum leader on this list, with shares surging over 23% year to date. The rally was ignited by a stellar Q4 earnings report that delivered the best postpaid phone subscriber additions in six years.

Strong 5G demand, a $25 billion buyback program, improved free cash flow, and a decisive shift in market sentiment toward high-yield names all added fuel.

Despite that significant run, the income proposition remains highly attractive. Verizon offers a 5.5% dividend yield and pays an annual dividend of $2.76 per share, backed by an impressive 20-year streak of consecutive dividend increases.

Its payout ratio of 68.15% is healthy and leaves room for continued growth. Institutional conviction has been strong, with $19.1 billion in inflows over the past 12 months compared to $9.67 billion in outflows.

MPLX LP: Energy Infrastructure Income With a 7.44% Yield

MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) is a midstream master limited partnership that owns, operates, and develops energy infrastructure across the United States. With the energy sector among the best-performing areas of the market in 2026, it's no surprise MPLX has kept pace, surging close to 10% year to date while maintaining a healthy uptrend on higher timeframes.

What makes MPLX particularly compelling is that despite an over 70% surge over the prior three years, the stock still trades at a P/E of just 12. The dividend yield of 7.4%, supported by a nine-year history of consecutive increases, is among the most attractive on this list.

Analysts are constructive, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating and a price target forecasting close to 4% additional upside.

For income-focused investors seeking energy-sector exposure with a substantial, growing yield, MPLX could warrant a close look.

Yield as Defense in an Uncertain Market

Market downturns can be uncomfortable, but they also have a way of directing attention toward stocks that might otherwise be overlooked. Each of the five names on this list offers something different. Whether it's the defensive stability of British American Tobacco and Pfizer, the potential deep value proposition of Kraft Heinz, the momentum and income combination of Verizon, or the energy infrastructure yield of MPLX, these names share the ability to generate meaningful income for investors while the broader market finds its footing.

No dividend stock is immune to further selling pressure if conditions deteriorate. But for investors looking to put their portfolio in a more defensive posture without moving entirely to cash, high-yield names with solid fundamentals and strong institutional backing offer a compelling middle ground. In a market defined by uncertainty, income can be a powerful buffer.

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