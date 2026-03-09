5 High-Yield Stocks That Could Help Cushion Market Volatility

As tensions in the Middle East continue to intensify and evolve rapidly, global equities are feeling the pressure. Energy markets have reacted quickly, with Brent crude surging above $100 per barrel on March 8. Naturally, that move has reignited concerns around inflation and the broader macro outlook.

Periods like this often remind investors how quickly sentiment can shift. Markets that were previously focused on growth and risk appetite can suddenly pivot toward caution, capital preservation, and defensive positioning.

While the geopolitical situation could still develop in several different directions, one thing appears increasingly likely: elevated uncertainty may persist for some time. And during periods of heightened fear and volatility, investors tend to reassess their portfolio exposure. For those heavily allocated to high-growth or speculative areas of the market, this environment often raises the question of whether a portfolio is positioned defensively enough to withstand prolonged turbulence, whether that takes the form of a correction or a broader bear-market phase.

Of course, holding cash is always an option. But for investors who want to remain invested while adding stability and income to their portfolio, high-yield dividend stocks can serve as a valuable middle ground. Defensive, income-generating companies historically hold up better during periods of volatility because their underlying businesses tend to generate stable demand regardless of economic conditions. At the same time, their above-average dividend yields provide an additional layer of return that can help offset market drawdowns.

Here are five high-yielding stocks that could potentially soften the blow of market volatility.

Chevron: Energy Strength With a Long Dividend History

Chevron (NYSE: CVX) currently sits in a uniquely advantageous position amid the shifting geopolitical landscape. The energy giant has significantly outperformed both the broader market and much of the energy sector this year, with shares rising 24.6% year-to-date (YTD).

Earlier momentum came after developments in Venezuelan energy production, in which Chevron was viewed as one of the best-positioned U.S. companies to benefit from potential production opportunities.

More recently, the surge in oil prices has added another major tailwind. With crude prices pushing higher amid geopolitical tensions, energy companies like Chevron tend to benefit directly from stronger commodity pricing. That positions the company as a potential hedge against sectors that may struggle during inflationary or risk-off environments, such as technology. But Chevron is not simply a momentum trade.

The company is also one of the most reliable dividend payers in the market. Chevron has increased its dividend for 38 consecutive years, firmly establishing itself as a dividend aristocrat. Currently, the stock yields 3.7%, paying an annual dividend of $7.12 per share. Institutional sentiment also appears strong. Over the past 12 months, the stock has recorded almost $50 billion in inflows compared to about $13 billion in outflows, highlighting sustained institutional demand.

With strong sector momentum, a long dividend history, and favorable macro tailwinds, Chevron continues to stand out as a defensive energy play.

Clorox: Consumer Staples Stability

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) represents a classic defensive stock within the consumer staples sector. Consumer staples companies have historically served as safe havens during market turbulence because they produce everyday products that consumers continue to purchase regardless of economic conditions.

Clorox fits that description well. The company manufactures and markets a broad range of household and professional products designed to support cleaning, health, and sustainability. Its portfolio spans household cleaning products, food items, and water filtration systems.

While analysts currently hold a consensus Reduce rating, the consensus price target still implies modest upside of around 4%. Despite analyst sentiment, the stock has demonstrated impressive relative strength this year, rising roughly 14% year-to-date and outperforming the S&P 500.

From a valuation perspective, Clorox trades at 18 times earnings, a reasonable level for a defensive consumer staples company. More importantly for income investors, the company offers a dividend yield of approximately 4.5%.

Clorox also boasts an impressive dividend track record, having increased its payout for 47 consecutive years. With a payout ratio near 81%, the company remains committed to returning capital to shareholders.

Energy Transfer: High Yield With Midstream Stability

Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) offers another compelling income opportunity within the energy sector. Like Chevron, the company has benefited from strong sector momentum this year. Shares are up 14% year-to-date and are currently consolidating near a key breakout level around $19.

However, Energy Transfer’s business model differs significantly from traditional oil and gas producers. The company operates as a midstream energy provider, focusing on the transportation, storage, and processing of hydrocarbons. Its vast network of pipelines, terminals, and storage facilities moves natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined products across North America.

Because midstream companies generate much of their revenue from fee-based transportation contracts, they tend to be less sensitive to direct fluctuations in commodity prices.

That structure often results in more stable and predictable cash flows. Energy Transfer’s dividend yield reflects that stability. The stock currently offers a yield of 7.2%, far above the S&P 500 average. And despite its strong performance this year, it still trades at an attractive valuation with a forward P/E ratio around 11.

Analysts also remain constructive, assigning the stock a Moderate Buy rating and a consensus price target that implies roughly 13% upside potential.

Global Net Lease: REIT Income With Breakout Potential

Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) provides exposure to high dividend income through the real estate sector. The company operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring and managing single-tenant commercial properties under long-term triple-net leases.

Under this structure, tenants are responsible for most property operating expenses, including taxes, insurance, and maintenance. That arrangement helps create predictable rental income and stable cash flow for the REIT.

As is common among REITs, Global Net Lease offers an attractive dividend yield. The stock yields 8.2%, making it one of the highest-yielding names on this list.

Technically, the stock has also shown encouraging momentum.

After consolidating for nearly two years between $7 and $8, shares broke out earlier this year, signaling a potential longer-term trend shift. If the stock can continue holding support near the $9 level, the emerging uptrend could develop further, offering both capital appreciation and consistent income.

Overall analyst sentiment is bullish, with a Buy consensus rating and a $10 price target, implying 8% upside potential.

Altria: A High-Yield Defensive Staple

Altria Group (NYSE: MO) is another defensive income play that has performed strongly this year. The company’s core business centers on the manufacture and sale of tobacco products in the United States, including cigarettes, smokeless tobacco, and cigars. Tobacco companies historically fall into the defensive category because demand for their products tends to remain relatively stable regardless of economic conditions.

Altria has benefited from the broader rotation into defensive sectors this year, with shares rising close to 15% year-to-date. Despite that rally, the stock still trades at an attractive valuation. Altria has a P/E ratio of 16 and a forward P/E of 11.4, placing it firmly in value territory.

The company’s dividend remains the primary attraction for many investors. Altria currently offers a yield of 6.4% and a dividend increase track record of 56 years. Institutional flows also support the bullish narrative. Over the past 12 months, close to $9 billion has flowed into the stock compared with about $5 billion in outflows.

Income as a Volatility Buffer

When markets become uncertain, investors often shift their focus from pure growth to income and stability.

High-yield dividend stocks won’t necessarily eliminate volatility, but they can help cushion drawdowns while generating consistent cash flow. For investors seeking a balance between staying invested and reducing portfolio risk, defensive income plays can provide an effective layer of protection.

Chevron, Clorox, Energy Transfer, Global Net Lease, and Altria each offer a different pathway to that objective, combining income generation with business models that historically hold up better during periods of market stress.

