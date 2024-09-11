5 High-Yield Fixed-Income Investment Examples

High-yield fixed-income investments aim to provide steady income, capital preservation and higher returns than traditional fixed-income assets like government bonds or savings accounts. Although these investments carry more risk, they can help diversify your portfolio. And, you may also consider these investments if you're seeking higher yields for growth or income needs.

What Is a High-Yield Fixed-Income Investment?

A high-yield fixed-income investment is a type of bond or debt security that offers higher interest rates compared to more conservative investments. However, there's more to these investments than the change to earn a greater return.

The higher yield typically reflects the higher level of risk associated with these investments. Issuers of high-yield fixed-income securities are often companies, municipalities or countries that are perceived to have a lower credit rating. To counter the less appealing credit profile, they must offer higher returns to attract investors.

Unlike highly secure fixed-income investments, such as U.S. Treasury bonds and certificates of deposit, high-yield bonds and other fixed-income products carry a greater risk of default. This means that there's a better chance the issuer may not be able to meet its obligations to pay interest or repay the principal amount at maturity. If a default does occur, it's possible for an investor to lose their entire investment along with uncollected principal.

In addition to bonds, high-yield fixed-income investments can include other financial products, such as dividend-paying stocks, that provide a consistent income stream with higher yields than more traditional options. High-yield options are often more popular with investors when interest rates are low.

5 Examples of High-Yield Fixed-Income Investments

There are several types of high-yield fixed-income investments to consider, each offering different risk and return profiles. Here are five common examples:

High-yield bonds (junk bonds): High-yield bonds, often referred to as junk bonds, are issued by companies or governments with lower credit ratings. These bonds offer higher interest rates to compensate for the greater risk of default. Junk bonds can be attractive to investors willing to take on more risk for potentially higher returns, especially during periods of economic growth when the risk of default may be lower. Corporate bonds: Corporate bonds, issued by companies to raise capital, can be high-yield if the issuing company has a lower credit rating. While investment-grade corporate bonds offer lower yields and lower risk, non-investment-grade corporate bonds provide higher yields but come with increased risk. Emerging market bonds: Emerging market bonds are issued by governments or corporations in developing countries. These bonds typically offer higher yields due to the perceived higher risk of economic instability, political uncertainty, or currency fluctuations in the issuing country. Despite these risks, emerging market bonds can provide high returns and serve as a way to diversify a fixed-income portfolio. Preferred stock: Preferred stock represents a hybrid investment, offering features of both stocks and bonds. Investors receive fixed dividends, often higher than common stock dividends, and these dividends are paid out before any distributions to common stockholders. While preferred stock is considered riskier than bonds, it generally offers more stability than common stocks. Convertible bonds: Convertible bond holders have the option of converting them into shares of a company’s stock at a later date, giving them the potential for capital appreciation. These bonds typically provide lower yields than junk bonds, but the opportunity to convert to equity at a favorable price can increase the overall value for investors. Convertible bonds are often seen as a balance between the stability of fixed-income investments and the growth potential of stocks.

How to Invest in High-Yield Fixed-Income Investments

Before you invest in high-yield fixed-income investments, you'll want to consider your risk tolerance, investment goals and financial situation, and research the different types of high-yield fixed-income investments available to you.

It's important to understand the risk profile of each option and how they fit into your broader portfolio. Assess the credit ratings, yield and potential for growth or default of each investment type.

When you're ready to invest in high-yield fixed-income products, you'll need to open an account with a brokerage or investment platform that offers access to bonds, preferred stock or other relevant products. Many brokerages provide detailed information on available high-yield investments and allow you to trade bonds and bond funds directly.

If you’re unsure where to start, consult a financial advisor. High-yield fixed-income investments carry specific risks, and a financial advisor can help determine if they align with your goals and income needs.

Bottom Line

High-yield fixed-income investments offer higher returns but come with more risk. Options like high-yield bonds, corporate bonds, or emerging market bonds can provide increased income and diversify your portfolio. With careful planning, these investments can be a useful part of your overall strategy.

Tips for Investment Planning

