5 High-Paying Jobs That Don’t Require a Degree — and Let You Work From Home

According to WalletHub, 13% of employees are entirely based at home, with another 26% working a hybrid schedule.

While the availability of remote work will depend on the person’s credentials and career path of choice, specific jobs can pay a decent salary without a college degree and with the opportunity to work from home. MyPerfectResume recently listed the some top jobs that don’t require a degree, and many of these roles can be performed remotely without the need for commuting to a workspace.

Here’s a list of five high-paying remote jobs that don’t require a degree.

Administrative Assistant

Average salary: $45,046

An administrative assistant organizes schedules, plans meetings, handles communication and maintains office records to provide an efficient process in a company’s daily operations. A recent report from Resume Now explained that administrative jobs experienced a 10% wage increase in the first quarter of 2025, and this career comes with a good work-life balance, upward mobility and stable hours.

If you’re looking to get hired for a remote administrative assistant job, you can start by exploring popular job boards like Indeed or FlexJobs to see what opportunities are available. You’ll want to ensure that you limit your search to remote roles because some postings may require a hybrid schedule.

Credit and Collections Assistant

Average salary: $63,547

The MyPerfectResume report noted that this was one of the most in-demand remote jobs. As a credit and collections assistant, you’re responsible for keeping accurate financial documents, communicating with customers to discuss billing issues and aiding in determining the creditworthiness of potential clients to reduce financial risks.

To land a remote job in this field, you can apply for entry-level roles that require only a high school diploma to get started. If you want to move up in this field, you can take relevant courses that will allow you to get into management.

Legal Assistant

Average salary: $70,586

A legal assistant works with lawyers to prepare documents, perform research, manage client files and help out with legal procedures. They’re also responsible for communicating with clients and organizing all necessary details for court proceedings.

This job can be done remotely, and if you’re looking to get hired, you’ll want to start by browsing through the required qualifications on job boards. ZipRecruiter noted that you can find clerical work with a high school diploma, and you can also look into paralegal certifications to improve your resume.

Graphic Designer

Average salary: $72,629

Graphic designers create visual materials, like brand logos, social media graphics and advertisements. Your role will depend on how you choose to make money in this field because you can work for a company full time or offer your services as a freelancer. Some employers will ask for certifications from Adobe or Google if you don’t have a portfolio established.

If you want to find remote work in this field, you’ll want to start off by fine-tuning your skills based on the type of graphic design work that you want to perform. You can explore job boards or offer freelance services on a platform like Upwork. One of the most critical factors in finding work in this field involves creating a portfolio that displays the kind of work that you can handle.

Medical Coding and Billing Clerk

Average salary: $74,462

A medical coding and billing clerk is responsible for translating healthcare services into insurance billing and reimbursement codes. The job could involve reviewing medical records, tracking bill payments and collecting insurance information.

A degree isn’t typically required, though most employers will expect you to be certified by the American Health Information Management Association or the American Academy of Professional Coders, per MyPerfectResume.

According to Indeed, you’ll want to obtain one of these certifications before you start applying for jobs. From there, you can explore the numerous remote work opportunities that are available. Once you begin to get some experience in the field, you can look into specialty training to pursue one aspect of the medical field, like family practice or general surgery.

Editor’s note: All salary figures were sourced from Salary.com.

