5 High-Flying Stocks Set to Move Higher

If there’s one thing certain about the market, it’s uncertainty. The recent short squeeze saga, wherein investors piled into GME to drive its shares higher, pushing short sellers to close their positions and thus sending them higher still, proves the point. This artificially created momentum obviously has a relatively short lifespan, even when regulators don’t step in. That’s when we see the shares retreating rapidly.

For an individual investor, it can be disconcerting to have shares inexplicably moving higher or lower. But it’s important to remember that market makers are making such moves all the time. So if you’re a day trader, you’re as good as gambling. And we all know how that goes.

A much better plan, although it involves both time and patience, is to study the market, study the stocks, learn about their recent earnings results and the direction of their estimates. Because no matter what the market does, a company that’s in an attractive industry, with a good management team, generating strong results and bettering analyst expectations is going to be a good investment. If all this happens with any kind of regularity, you can be rest assured that the shares will be trading higher and higher over time.

So instead of worrying about what any one stock is doing on any one day, double-down on the homework. Because that’s what pays.

Today, I’ve lined up five stocks that have also soared in the past week, but with much lower risk because these increases were driven by estimate revisions. Here’s the list-

BlackBerry Ltd. BB

This cybersecurity software and services company sells a software platform for managing security, mobility, and communication between hardware, programs, mobile apps and the Internet of Things. Its endpoint management system is the only one on the Department of Defense Information Network (DoDIN) Approved Products List.

The shares have a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), which means it has a good chance of appreciating over the next one month.

Blackberry’s shares have jumped 53.2% over the past week.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2021 (ending February) has increased 5 cents (38.5%) over the last 60 days, including a penny over the past week. For 2022, the estimate is up 9 cents (90.0%). The company wont report until the end of March, but the trend looks pretty good.

Overall, revenue is expected to be down 15.7% in 2021 and grow 14.3% in 2022. Earnings are expected to be up 38.5% in 2021 and 5.6% in 2022.

Calyxt, Inc. CLXT

The Zacks Rank #1 company researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural purposes, feed and food. It also offers fat saturation and gluten reduction processing in soybean oil and wheat.

The company is yet to make any profit. However, its performance over the past year hasn’t been exceptionally bad, with the top and bottom lines on track to grow 145.3% and 3.3%. Nor has it been anything to write home about.

The loss estimate for 2020 has moved down a penny over the past 7 days. But it is the 2021 loss estimate that has investors cheering, because that is down 22 cents.

The shares are up 34.2% in the past week.

The company reports on March 4.

DAQO New Energy Corp. DQ

The Zacks Rank #1 company manufactures and sells high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers.

The company saw a very strong triple-digit increase in its earnings in 2020, despite a miss in the September quarter that was followed by an adjustment of estimates for the December quarter. So while the 2020 estimate remains unchanged, the estimate for 2021 jumped from $2.82 to $3.59 just 7 days ago and then up again to $3.74 since.

As a result, the shares moved up 23.0%.

DQ reports on March 10.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR

Avis is a vehicle rental company in North America, Europe and Australasia with an average rental fleet of nearly 650,000 vehicles, operating through its Avis, Budget and Zipcar brands.

The shares carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

It had a dismal 2020, dropping to a loss in the first quarter that only deepened in the second. Things improved from the September quarter onward, but 2020 is still expected to see revenue and earnings decline 40.5% and 267.9%, respectively. In 2021, revenues are expected to grow 31.4% and earnings 102.7%.

In the last 7 days, the loss estimate for 2020 went from $6.15 to $6.18. However, the 2021 estimate went from $0.00 to a profit of 16 cents.

The shares are up 17.5% in the past week and they could move higher when the company reports on Feb 16.

3D Systems Corp. DDD

The Zacks Rank #2 company is a leading provider of 3D content-to-print solutions spanning 3D printers, print materials, on-demand custom parts services and 3D authoring solutions for professional and consumer use.

Like many others, DDD had a weak 2020, particularly the second quarter of the year. September results came in much better than expected, which had analysts raising estimates for quarter four.

But in the last 7 days, estimates were raised again. So now, we have December quarter estimates increasing 4 cents (57.1%), with the 2020 estimate improving by a like amount. It is expected to swing back into profit again this year and the profit estimate went from 26 cents to 33 cents 7 days ago.

The shares are up 20.0% over the past week and are very likely to trade higher when the company reports on Feb 24.

